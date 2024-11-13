WNBA: Caitlin Clark's bold comments on Indiana Fever's ambitions for next season

Caitlin Clark might be enjoying her offseason by playing golf and spending time with friends, but she has been clear about her goals with the Indiana Fever for next year.

During her appearance at the pro-am golf event at The Annika on Wednesday, Caitlin Clark shared her thoughts on the Indiana Fever’s upcoming season. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year made it clear that she and the team, now coached by Stephanie White, are aiming higher next year.

“Our goal last year was to reach the playoffs, and we accomplished that, but now we want to be championship contenders,” Clark told reporters. “I think we’re putting the pieces together to make that happen—hopefully adding some free agents. You can feel the excitement throughout the organization, the city, and our fans. I can’t wait to get back out there. Honestly, I wish we had a game tomorrow.”

Clark’s comments reflect her enthusiasm for a new campaign amid a transformative period for the Fever . The franchise has brought in a new president, Kelly Krauskopf , and general manager, Amber Cox , while welcoming back White as head coach. White returns to Indiana after a successful two-year stint leading the Connecticut Sun.

Speaking about White with ESPN, Clark recently described her as a “legend” in Indiana. “Playing against her, I always felt her teams had the best scouting reports on us. That speaks to her knowledge of the game and analytical skills. Clearly, she was on the right track. Hopefully, now that she knows how to challenge us, she can help us overcome similar obstacles.”

Caitlin Clark, professional basketball player, plays her shot from the fifth tee during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Coached by Christie Sides last season, the Fever ended a playoff drought dating back to 2016. Though they lost to White’s Sun in the first round, the campaign was still a success, bolstered by talents such as Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 pick in 2023, and Lexie Hull.

Clark Still Uncommitted for the Offseason Despite Unrivaled’s Offer

According to multiple reports, the new 3v3 basketball league, Unrivaled, which spans eight weeks starting in January, has made a “Lionel Messi-like offer” to Clark to join. However, the guard appears content to take some time for herself and decompress after her first WNBA season.

That doesn’t mean Clark isn’t working on her game during the break. “Besides the actual basketball skill part of it, I think getting stronger is my focus,” she said when asked about her offseason goals. “I’m spending a lot of time in the weight room, just building that strength.”

“I’m always wanting to get better, and that’s what drives me,” she added. “I love what I do, and I’m very fortunate that it’s my job.” After an impressive rookie season, fans are eager to see just how high Clark can climb in the years ahead.