NBA News: Clippers HC Tyronn Lue provides key injury update on Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers continue to await the return of Kawhi Leonard, who has missed the entire NBA season so far due to a right knee injury. Before the team’s narrow 93-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Emirates Cup, head coach Tyronn Lue offered some insight into Leonard’s recovery.

Leonard has now missed 21 straight games, and his absence has loomed large. Despite this, the Clippers have managed to perform well without their superstar, boasting a solid 12-9 record. Lue credited the team for stepping up, even as fans eagerly await Leonard’s return.

Before the Timberwolves game, Lue shared encouraging news regarding Leonard’s progress. “He’s progressing well,” Lue said during his pre-game comments. “He’s been able to get on the court and do some things, which is good for us.”

Lue also emphasized the importance of a cautious approach to ensure Leonard is fully ready before returning. “Just still checking every box, making sure he’s doing the right things, and his workouts are really good,” Lue explained. “Our medical staff has done a great job making sure he’s 100% when he comes back.”

Kawhi Leonard #2 and head coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers wait on the sidelines during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Leonard excited about the team’s progress

Beyond the update, Lue revealed Leonard’s enthusiasm for the Clippers’ efforts in his absence. “He’s very excited,” Lue said. “He’s thrilled with how we’ve been playing, especially our attention to detail on the defensive end. He’s excited about the new guys and the way we’re competing. Whatever it takes to win, our guys are doing it.”

Leonard’s bold take: “The NBA stinks right now”

In a recent episode of The Pat Bev Podcast, former teammate Patrick Beverley revealed a conversation he had with Leonard, offering insight into the star’s mindset. Beverley shared that Leonard had strong words about the state of the NBA during his time off.

“‘The league stinks right now. Views are low. They’re waiting on The Klaw,’” Leonard reportedly told Beverley. The former Bucks player also shared an update on Leonard’s excitement about his return.

“I’m gonna get right. I’m on the way. Silent Assassin,” Leonard assured, showing confidence in his recovery. Fans will be watching closely as Leonard inches closer to his highly anticipated return, hoping he can elevate the Clippers’ already promising season to new heights.