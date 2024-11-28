NBA News: James Harden warns Clippers teammate after 43-point game

The Los Angeles Clippers’ fans have reason to be excited as they witness the growing chemistry among their players. One standout this season is James Harden, who continues to impress with his scoring ability. In a recent game against the Washington Wizards, Harden scored 43 points, further cementing his place at the top of the NBA’s all-time 40-point games list with 102.

The Clippers’ victory over the Wizards was a team effort, with Harden benefiting from strong performances by his teammates. Ivica Zubac played a pivotal role, contributing 18 points and grabbing 16 rebounds, helping Los Angeles secure the win.

However, not every player was firing on all cylinders. Kris Dunn, for example, struggled to find his rhythm, failing to score but contributing with 2 rebounds and 3 assists. Despite this, Harden’s leadership continues to set the tone for his teammates, urging them to stay focused as the season progresses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have to keep finding ways to win,” Harden said after the game. “Defensively, there’s always room for improvement. We’re solid, but we can be even better. Offensively, we’re striving for consistency, but overall, I think we did a great job tonight.”

Advertisement

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers drives to the basket on Toumani Camara #33 Anfernee Simons #1 and Deandre Ayton #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Intuit Dome on October 30, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

Harden’s praise for his teammates

While acknowledging areas for improvement, Harden has been quick to credit his teammates for their collective effort, particularly since their win over the Utah Jazz two weeks ago. “It feels amazing playing alongside these guys. They’re elite players, and they’re everywhere on defense. We’re on the same page, building an elite defense and making sure we take quality shots,” Harden said.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Clippers star James Harden responds to Paul Pierce’s statements about him

He added, “Every game presents a new challenge, and as a team, we’re embracing those challenges. The mindset is clear for everyone, and we saw that tonight.“ The Clippers have surged into sixth place in the Western Conference, capitalizing on a solid start to the season. They now sit just behind the Lakers, who have struggled in recent games, highlighting the dynamic nature of the standings early on.

Harden’s dominant performance against the Wizards

James Harden put on a clinic in the Clippers’ win over the Washington Wizards, scoring 43 points in an impressive display of offensive efficiency. Harden finished 13-of-22 from the field, including a scorching 7-of-11 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 10-of-11 from the free-throw line. He also contributed across the stat sheet with 4 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals, showcasing his all-around game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Harden’s performance was exceptional, his shooting percentages still leave room for improvement as he looks to elevate his game over the course of the season. Currently, he’s shooting 38% from the field, 34% from three-point range, and 47% from the free-throw line, figures he’ll be eager to improve as the NBA regular season progresses.