NBA News: Kawhi Leonard reveals key to turn the Los Angeles Clippers into title contenders

The Los Angeles Clippers are in pursuit of their first NBA title, and Kawhi Leonard appears to have a clear vision of what it will take to compete with the league’s elite.

The Los Angeles Clippers currently hold a 3-4 record early in the NBA regular season. While the start has been uneven, there are promising signs for fans: strong individual performances from players like James Harden and Norman Powell, coupled with the potential impact of Kawhi Leonard’s eventual return, hint at what this team might achieve.

Leonard has yet to play this season due to lingering issues with his right knee, including a recent surgery in May. Despite his absence, the forward remains invested in the team’s goals and recently shared insights on what he believes will make the Clippers successful.

“You don’t need that many stars to win… It’s about the people you have around you. You need talent,” Leonard explained in an interview with ESPN. He continued, “If it’s three superstars, you still need those role players or piece players within that team to make you win a championship, even if it’s two or one (star) player.”

When discussing the Clippers’ title aspirations, Leonard was hopeful but measured: “We feel like we’ve got some players who could help us.” However, he tempered expectations, adding, “We’ll see as the season goes on and the pieces we need or if it’s the right team to win.”

James Harden and Kawhi Leonard playing for the Clippers.

The Clippers are still waiting for their moment

Historically, the Clippers have struggled to find a place among the NBA’s elite. The franchise, whether as the Buffalo Braves, San Diego Clippers, or since 1984 as the Los Angeles Clippers, has yet to reach the NBA Finals. Their closest attempt was in 2021, when they fell to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals.

This year, however, they have a mix of talent and experience, and several players are driven by an intense desire to win. Among them is James Harden, who, at 35, is still chasing his first NBA title, showcasing that determination on the court game after game.

When will Leonard return?

Unlike the Clippers, Leonard knows what it takes to win, with two NBA titles to his name — in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs and 2019 with the Toronto Raptors. His perspective on building a title-contending team holds weight, but his presence on the court is what the Clippers need most right now.

Unfortunately, head coach Ty Lue has confirmed that Leonard will miss this week’s games, including Wednesday’s matchup at the Intuit Dome against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Clippers’ wait for one of their main stars to return continues, as they aim to find consistency and turn potential into a true title push.