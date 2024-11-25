NBA News: Clippers star James Harden responds to Paul Pierce’s statements about him

Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden responded to Paul Pierce's recent comments crediting him as the player who changed the NBA's style of play.

The Los Angeles Clippers continue to impress this NBA season, with James Harden playing a pivotal role in their success. His performances have drawn praise from former NBA champion and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.

During an appearance on KG Certified, Kevin Garnett’s show, Pierce boldly claimedthat Harden, not Stephen Curry, was the player responsible for revolutionizing the modern NBA’s style of play.

“Everybody talks about and says the reason [the NBA is played the way it is today] is Curry, but I think a lot of the reason we play like this is James Harden,” Pierce stated. “It’s just like, everybody’s shooting step-back threes, everybody going into their bag and getting to their three. That’s James Harden, that’s not Steph Curry.”

Former NBA champion Trevor Ariza, who played alongside Harden, echoed Pierce’s sentiments, highlighting Harden’s unique impact on the game. “James learned how to manipulate the game. The rules changed because of the way he scored. The things that he did, [they changed it]. They switched it up,” Ariza said.

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers hits the game winning three point shot past Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter for the 76ers to defeat the Celtics 119-115. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Following the Clippers’ recent victory over the 76ers, Harden was asked about Pierce’s comments. True to form, “The Beard” gave a humble yet confident response.

“I don’t like to brag, I be very humble, but like, yeah, y’all see it,” Harden said with a grin. “Every kid is trying to do step-backs, even, I don’t want to talk about it. Anyways… I be chilling. I don’t like to brag, I don’t like to, you know what I mean? Because it’s evident. It’s right there. People are shooting step-backs. They’re dribble-dribble step-backs. From little kids to y’all favorite player, so it is what it is.”

Harden reflects on Paul Pierce’s playing style

Harden acknowledged Pierce’s influence on his own game, revealing he admired Pierce while growing up in Los Angeles.

“Paul was another L.A. guy who I watched,” Harden said. “My brother went to [Kansas University] the same time Paul went there, so I watched Paul a lot. And I’ve said it before, his step-back was really, really great at that time, so I appreciate him because that was somebody that I watched.”

Harden and Curry’s game styles

The debate over whether Harden or Curry changed the modern NBA is complex. Both players have influenced the league in significant ways. Curry, the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers, revolutionized perimeter shooting, while Harden’s step-back and isolation scoring have redefined offensive creativity.

Harden recently passed Ray Allen to move into second place on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers list. The milestone came during a Clippers win over the Warriors, with Curry in attendance. After the game, Curry spoke about Harden’s achievement.

“It’s special for sure… He’s had an unbelievable run,” Curry said. “We’ve had a lot of battles. The fact that he’s now second on the list, ahead of two greats we both respect, it’s pretty special.”