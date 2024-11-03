Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Devin Booker gives high praise to Bradley Beal after Suns’ win against Blazers

The Phoenix Suns topped the Portland Trail Blazers, and after the game, Devin Booker highlighted Bradley Beal’s importance to the team.

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesDevin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers

By Gianni Taina

The Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak in the NBA regular season to four with a 109-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, powered by a strong performance from Bradley Beal, who earned high praise from teammate Devin Booker postgame.

While Beal’s stat line against the Blazers wasn’t flashy, his defensive impact was significant, particularly in his efforts guarding Anfernee Simons. Beal finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, and Booker acknowledged just how vital he is to the Suns‘ lineup.

Brad is the heart of this team,Booker said. “To have him out there, have his energy out there, it’s always needed. It’s a different dynamic when he’s out on the court with this group. It’s just good to see him out there. I’ve seen him grab it (right elbow) after that last free throw, so maybe it’s still bothering him. But it was great to get him back.”

Advertisement

Beal returned to action after missing games due to a right elbow injury, which sidelined him for the Suns’ wins over the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks. Rookie Ryan Dunn filled in for Beal during those games and made the most of his opportunity.

Devin Booker #1, Bradley Beal #3 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns walk on the court during the first half of the NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Devin Booker #1, Bradley Beal #3 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns walk on the court during the first half of the NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Advertisement

Suns HC highlights Beal’s defensive effort

Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer emphasized Beal’s defensive contributions, noting his assignment to guard Anfernee Simons. Beal’s work kept Simons to just 20 points on 8-for-25 shooting from the field.

NBA News: Suns’ teammate of Kevin Durant gets brutally honest on team’s performance vs. last season

see also

NBA News: Suns’ teammate of Kevin Durant gets brutally honest on team’s performance vs. last season

He got the tough assignment with (Anfernee) Simons… the ball is in Simons’ hands so much,” Budenholzer said. “I thought he gave us a lot there. The last defensive board was a big-time rebound, and he got us some buckets. I think to miss a couple of games and come back, I’m pretty happy with Brad.”

Advertisement

Grayson Allen echoes Booker’s praise

Grayson Allen also praised Beal’s effort, noting the less visible aspects of his game that can go unnoticed on the stat sheet. Brad does a ton of the little things, Allen said. “Even if it was their last possession or second-to-last possession, doing a huge rebound, boxing out DA (Deandre Ayton) and jumping up a lot of times, knowing that he’s our point of attack.”

He takes on the challenge, and he’s really good guarding the ball,” Allen continued. “He makes extra plays, he hustles, he’s driving. I know he’s had this reputation for his whole career, this reputation of being a 30-point scorer.”

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys after loss against Falcons
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys after loss against Falcons

Georgia HC Kirby Smart sends very strong message to Nate Frazier after controversial celebration vs Gators
College Football

Georgia HC Kirby Smart sends very strong message to Nate Frazier after controversial celebration vs Gators

NFL News: Jerry Jones gives concerning injury update about Dak Prescott after Dallas Cowboys loss against Falcons
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones gives concerning injury update about Dak Prescott after Dallas Cowboys loss against Falcons

NCAAF News: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin sends encouraging message to his team after win vs Arkansas
College Football

NCAAF News: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin sends encouraging message to his team after win vs Arkansas

Better Collective Logo