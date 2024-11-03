NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant reaches milestone achieved by only 15 players in history

The Phoenix Suns’ success isn’t just due to their collective effort—it’s also driven by Kevin Durant’s exceptional performance as the team’s key player in the NBA regular season.

The NBA has showcased some of the greatest players in basketball history. Legends like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal are forever etched in fans’ memories. Today, Kevin Durant’s name also resonates as he makes history with the Phoenix Suns this season.

While the Suns are off to a strong start, Durant has set personal goals of his own. With 16 years of experience, Durant achieved a major milestone in 2024, surpassing 29,000 career points—a mark he now shares with Jordan, LeBron James, and Bryant.

Following the Suns’ recent victory over the Trail Blazers, in which Durant scored 21 points, he reached another impressive career milestone: 10,000 field goals made. This achievement places him in an elite club of only 15 players in NBA history.

Durant and LeBron James are the only active players to have reached this milestone. Five years after a challenging injury, Durant continues to prove his talent and resilience. At 36, he still has much to show in the games ahead, with plenty of potential left to explore.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns puts up a three-point shot over Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 26, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Durant’s career stats

Throughout his NBA career, Durant has consistently posted impressive numbers. Since joining the league in 2007, he has played a total of 1,067 games across teams in Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Seattle, Golden State, and Brooklyn, with the Oklahoma City Thunder being the team he spent the longest time with—641 games over nine years.

Durant has averaged 36.7 minutes per game, scoring 27.3 points on average with 9.4 field goals made from 18.7 attempts, giving him a .501 field goal percentage. His free-throw accuracy has been stellar, with an .884 career free-throw percentage.

Durant’s performance with the Suns

When focusing specifically on Durant’s stats with the Phoenix Suns, it’s clear he continues to perform at an elite level. Over the 89 games he has played with the Suns, he has averaged 37 minutes per game, converting 18.7 field goals with a .526 shooting percentage.

He’s also contributed nearly 27 points per game, with an impressive .883 free-throw percentage. Additionally, Durant has averaged 6.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game during his time with the Suns.

