The 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner, and Draymond Green believes that a player who has been under heavy fire will give a lot to talk about this year by having great performances.

It's been a long wait, but the opening day of the 2022-23 NBA season is looming around. On Tuesday, October 18, the regular season gets underway with a blockbuster doubleheader. The Celtics host the 76ers, while the Warriors welcome the Lakers.

Needless to say, the latter will take much of the attention as it will bring a Stephen Curry vs. LeBron James matchup. On top of that, facing the reigning champions will be a measuring stick for the Purple and Gold's resurgence aspirations.

With the new season getting so close, many have already started to predict which teams or players will take the spotlight. For Draymond Green, an unpopular star who has been on the sidelines for a long time will prove his doubters wrong.

Draymond Green has high expectations for Ben Simmons

"I think Ben is going to have a great year," Green said on his podcast, via Fadeaway World. "With Ben's passing ability, the shooting that he has around him in Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Seth Curry - that type of shooting around Ben Simmons, the way that he can play make - I think he's going to have a good year.

"I challenge Ben to not get outside of himself and want to prove to everyone else what they want to see, forget that bro. You an All-Star, three-time All-Star, All-NBA performer. You're Ben Simmons for a reason. Be Ben Simmons and be the absolute best Ben Simmons you can be."

Simmons has faced a lot of critics since his last NBA game for the Sixers. His months-long saga with the team only made things worse, and even Nets fans have been upset that he didn't play since the trade. However, now that he's ready to take the floor with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, we can expect to see the best version of himself again.