The Los Angeles Rams kept their playoff hopes alive with a crucial Week 15 win. However, Matthew Stafford struggled to score a touchdown against the 49ers, prompting Sean McVay to address his performance with a pointed message.

The Rams have had an impressive 2024 NFL season. Despite low expectations due to numerous roster changes, the NFC West club is now in contention for the divisional title and a postseason berth.

Matthew Stafford is regarded as the centerpiece of the Rams’ success. While he’s had a strong season individually, his performance in Week 15 fell short of his usual standards.

Sean McVay sends subtle message to Matthew Stafford on not scoring against the 49ers

The Rams are enjoying a promising run this season. With an 8-6 record, they’ve exceeded the expectations of many fans who doubted their competitiveness this year.

Sean McVay continues to demonstrate his brilliance as a head coach, navigating challenges to keep the team competitive. Among the Rams’ key players, Matthew Stafford stands out as the most critical to their success.

Acquired in a blockbuster 2021 trade with the Lions, Stafford brought immediate results, leading the Rams to victory in Super Bowl LVI. His 2024 campaign has been stellar, though Week 15 presented a tough outing.

Against the 49ers, Stafford threw for just 160 yards with no touchdowns. Despite this, the Rams secured a 12-6 victory, and McVay reassured that Stafford’s inability to score isn’t a concern given the team’s win.

“I think what’s really cool is this team has found a bunch of different ways to be able to win football games,” McVay said. “You come off a 44-42 game the other day and then you win 12-6. Our group did what they needed to do to be able to get it done and the defense just felt like they were coming up with stop after stop.”

What is Matthew Stafford’s all-time record?

Matthew Stafford’s career is defined by his remarkable talent, though his all-time record doesn’t fully reflect his individual brilliance.

Over 16 seasons, Stafford has a 106-113-1 career record. Even if he wins all remaining games this year, he won’t achieve a balanced win-loss record in 2024.

