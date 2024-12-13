Inter Miami star Luis Suarez names the greatest player in soccer history

Talking about Luis Suarez means discussing the career of one of the most impressive forwards to grace the field in the last two decades. The Uruguayan has broken records across Europe and has played alongside some of the greatest players the sport has seen. Now with Inter Miami, Suarez has consistently been outspoken when it comes to choosing the best player in the game.

In various statements and social media posts, Suarez has made it clear that former Barcelona star Lionel Messi is, in his eyes, the greatest player of all time.

After the 2017 Copa del Rey final, Suarez was unequivocal in naming Messi as the best player in the world. “There’s a reason Messi is the best in the world, and he shows it in every game. He always surprises us with something beautiful“ said Suarez.

Suarez’s admiration for Messi runs so deep that, following the World Cup semifinals between Argentina and Croatia, the Uruguayan dedicated another post in honor of his teammate.

Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami celebrates a goal with Lionel Messi #10 during the first half against the Atlanta United. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

After Argentina’s victory over Luka Modric and Croatia, Suarez again expressed his admiration for the Argentina captain. “You never get tired of proving you’re the best in the world. Everyone should stop and applaud everything this guy, Lionel Messi, has given to soccer! Impressive, my friend.“

At his introduction to Inter Miami, Suarez made another declaration of his respect for Messi, saying, “At Inter Miami, there’s Lionel Messi, the best player in the world, and that creates such a wonderful expectation.” These are just a few of the many statements Suarez has made, continually naming Messi as the best player the game has ever seen.

Luis Suarez’s stats at Inter Miami

Although Suarez was not named to the MLS Team of the Year after a season in which he scored 25 goals and provided 12 assists in 37 games across MLS and Leagues Cup, the Uruguayan has become one of the most important faces of the team. With Tata Martino no longer in charge and Javier Mascherano now leading the squad, the focus shifts to February as they aim for their first MLS Cup.

Luis Suarez’s career achievements

Suarez’s career is highlighted by 277 assists and 517 goals in 837 professional appearances. He has won 21 domestic titles across Uruguay, Brazil, the Netherlands, England, and the United States. Suarez has also enjoyed international success, winning three competitions with Barcelona, including the UEFA Champions League, and lifting the Copa America with Uruguay in 2011.