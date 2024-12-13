Khedira names former Real Madrid teammate as the most special player and it’s not Cristiano Ronaldo

There’s no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players in Real Madrid history, holding the title as the club’s all-time leading scorer. Yet, former teammate Sami Khedira didn’t name Ronaldo as the most special player in the squad during his time at the club.

Khedira spent five seasons with Real Madrid from 2010 to 2015, winning the club’s historic 10th UEFA Champions League title in 2013/14. He also claimed two Copa del Rey titles, a UEFA Super Cup, and a La Liga trophy during his tenure.

In an interview with Diario MARCA, Khedira acknowledged Ronaldo’s importance in securing victories but reserved the title of “most special player” for Mesut Özil. “Everyone understands that Cristiano,” said Khedira. “To win games, the man was Cristiano because he never failed. He was always there. If we needed a goal, the ball went to Cristiano. But for me, the most special player was Mesut Özil.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Khedira elaborated, reflecting on Özil’s departure from Madrid: “The day Mesut left, we were all asking Florentino [Perez], ‘Why are you selling him?’ And it wasn’t just me—Benzema, Cristiano, Ramos—we all said it. Özil was an absolute genius, a true magician. I played behind him, and even if you gave him a bad pass, he’d control it with such ease. I’ve never seen a player with his class and quality.”

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF celebrates scoring his second goal with team-mates Sami Khedira and Mezut Ozil during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF. (Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Özil could have won a Ballon d’Or if he stayed at Madrid

Khedira also shared his belief that Özil had the potential to win the Ballon d’Or had he stayed at Real Madrid, though he acknowledged the stiff competition posed by the likes of Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Andrés Iniesta.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Mbappe together: How CR7 turned down the path Messi later took at PSG

“I’m not sure because you had Cristiano, Messi, Xavi, and Iniesta, who I believe should’ve won a Ballon d’Or,” Khedira explained. “But yes, Özil had that potential. He had an amazing career, but staying at Madrid would’ve made a difference. He told me himself that leaving Madrid was a huge mistake because he had everything there. The Bernabéu adored him; he played like an angel.”

Who was Real Madrid’s leader, according to Khedira?

Khedira also weighed in on the leadership dynamics at Real Madrid, crediting Sergio Ramos as the team’s true leader while also highlighting Ronaldo’s motivational presence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Casillas was the captain, but the leader was Sergio Ramos because he had that Spanish blood and Real Madrid DNA,” Khedira said. “But then, of course, there was Cristiano Ronaldo, who was always ready for the big games and knew how to fire everyone up. He’d grab you and say things to keep you at your peak. Cristiano prepared us mentally for these matches; he was a motivator.”