NBA Rumors: Lakers would reportedly entertain trade requests if LeBron James asks for one

Recent rumors have been swirling about the possibility of LeBron James being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers, and now a report suggests that the franchise would entertain trade proposals if the NBA’s top scorer makes such a request.

Kendrick Perkins, former NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and ESPN analyst, recently shared that according to his sources, the Lakers would listen to trade offers if LeBron James expressed a desire to be moved.

“My sources tell me that if LeBron James, at any point, comes out and says that he wants to be traded or he wants to entertain it, they’re going to entertain it,” Perkins explained. “It ain’t no holding him back.”

“Last year, Rich Paul stopped it,” Perkins continued. “Let’s remember now what ended up happening when Golden State called and asked them about LeBron, Rich Paul, his agent, silenced all that. LeBron, if they get in that conversation again, I’m hearing Rich Paul ain’t getting in the middle of it.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talk to each other after the Lakers beat the Warriors in double overtime at Chase Center. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Lakers insider sees LeBron’s trade unlikely

Amid all the trade rumors surrounding LeBron James, Lakers insider Jovan Buha believes a trade is unlikely due to several factors. “It’s highly unlikely. Historically, the Lakers aren’t a franchise that likes to rebuild,” Buha said. “Each year, the objective is the same, no matter how ludicrous it seems from the outside: Win a championship.”

“There is also the matter of what James and Davis want,” he continued. “James just re-signed six months ago. Davis signed an extension last year. Things escalate quickly in the NBA, but indications thus far have been that both superstars want to figure this out and make it work in Los Angeles. Unless that changes, the Lakers aren’t going to decimate their status as one of the more star-friendly organizations in the league by coldly trading James or Davis.”

James linked with the Warriors

This isn’t the first time rumors have linked James to the Golden State Warriors. In fact, the Warriors tried to bring him to the San Francisco-based franchise back in February. Recently, in an episode of Get Up, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained that the Warriors will “definitely monitor” James’ status.

“The Warriors have dreamed of pairing LeBron with Steph Curry and Draymond Green since last year,” Windhorst said. “They’ve made an inquiry and it got shut down last February. That was before LeBron played with Steve Kerr and Steph Curry and won the gold medal over the summer.”

“So, they will definitely monitor the situation, and I don’t think they do anything without knowing this door is locked, but I would just say with LeBron, it’s up to him,” he continued. “He has a no-trade clause and he has given no indication he wants the Lakers to do anything but upgrade the roster they’ve got, not that he wants to go anywhere.”