NBA News: Former NBA All-Star harshly criticizes Lakers for drafting LeBron James' son Bronny

The Los Angeles Lakers receive criticism from a former NBA All-Star after selecting Bronny James, the son of LeBron, and for the team's current strategy heading into the upcoming NBA season.

A former NBA All-Star expressed disappointment with the Los Angeles Lakers‘ decision to select Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

DeMarcus Cousins’ harsh comments add to the speculation surrounding the Lakers’ strategy this NBA offseason, with some questioning whether the team is truly committed to competing for a championship or if other priorities are taking precedence.

In an interview on FanDuel’s Run It Back with host Michelle Beadle, Cousins criticized the Lakers’ lack of significant moves during the NBA offseason, despite their first-round playoff elimination. The former Lakers player said he hoped the team would take stronger steps to improve its roster and compete at the highest level.

“I don’t think the Lakers are serious anymore,” Cousins said. “I love everything that it stands for.What Bron [LeBron] is doing with his legacy, just as a businessman and everything that comes with that—I think it’s a beautiful thing, I think it’s really dope. As far as the Lakers actually competing, I take that as a sign they aren’t really serious [about competing]. With the way their season ended last year… I expected more from them as far as making moves.”

DeMarcus Cousins #4 of the Denver Nuggets looks for a call from referees during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

What is Cousins’ main concern about the Lakers?

Cousins’ main concern is the lack of depth at center for the Lakers. The team has yet to make significant moves to bolster its frontcourt, which could be a problem in the upcoming NBA season.

Is Cousins bullish on the Lakers?

Although Cousins criticized the decision to select Bronny James, he also expressed optimism about another player the Lakers acquired in the draft: Dalton Knecht. “I do like the kid from Tennessee that they drafted. I think he could be an instant impact player for them,” Cousins said. “But they have a lot of concerns from last year that I don’t think were really addressed, and I didn’t really see those moves being made in the offseason.”