NBA News: 76ers' Paul George shares his own injury status following preseason game

The Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George suffers an injury during the NBA preseason, and the team is looking to prevent a repeat of last season's injury setbacks.

Paul George, star of the Philadelphia 76ers, suffered a hyperextension of his left knee during the second quarter of an NBA preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks. The injury forced George to leave the game, and he did not return to the court.

Although Paul George did not seem overly concerned about the injury, the 76ers’ medical team will evaluate him to determine the severity of the issue. George’s injury adds to the absence of Joel Embiid, who is also recovering from a knee injury.

George’s injury is a concern for the 76ers, as the team relies heavily on his talent and leadership. However, the Sixers are confident that George will recover in time for the start of the NBA regular season. “Hopefully it’ll be OK, so he’s back with us right away,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse told reporters after the game.

“I felt that it hyperextended, and immediately I knew I needed to be taken out and checked, but if you ask me, I’m not too concerned about it,” George told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against De’Andre Hunter #12 and Dyson Daniels #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on October 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What are the 76ers’ goals for the NBA season?

The 76ers are aiming to reach the NBA Finals and compete for the championship. The health of their star players is crucial to achieving this goal. The Sixers will need to carefully manage the workload of George and players like Joel Embiid to prevent further injuries and keep them in peak condition throughout the season.