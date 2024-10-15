Trending topics:
NBA News: 76ers' Paul George shares his own injury status following preseason game

The Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George suffers an injury during the NBA preseason, and the team is looking to prevent a repeat of last season's injury setbacks.

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers brings the ball up the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on October 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers brings the ball up the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on October 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Alexander Rosquez

Paul George, star of the Philadelphia 76ers, suffered a hyperextension of his left knee during the second quarter of an NBA preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks. The injury forced George to leave the game, and he did not return to the court.

Although Paul George did not seem overly concerned about the injury, the 76ers’ medical team will evaluate him to determine the severity of the issue. George’s injury adds to the absence of Joel Embiid, who is also recovering from a knee injury.

George’s injury is a concern for the 76ers, as the team relies heavily on his talent and leadership. However, the Sixers are confident that George will recover in time for the start of the NBA regular season. “Hopefully it’ll be OK, so he’s back with us right away,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse told reporters after the game.

“I felt that it hyperextended, and immediately I knew I needed to be taken out and checked, but if you ask me, I’m not too concerned about it,” George told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against De’Andre Hunter #12 and Dyson Daniels #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on October 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against De’Andre Hunter #12 and Dyson Daniels #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on October 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What are the 76ers’ goals for the NBA season?

The 76ers are aiming to reach the NBA Finals and compete for the championship. The health of their star players is crucial to achieving this goal. The Sixers will need to carefully manage the workload of George and players like Joel Embiid to prevent further injuries and keep them in peak condition throughout the season.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

