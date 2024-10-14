NBA News: Bronny James reveals JJ Redick's focus on instilling defensive mindset at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have entered a new era with JJ Redick at the helm in his first NBA coaching role. The former shooting guard and analyst has already made an impact, and rookie Bronny James has shed light on Redick’s defensive strategy.

Redick has placed a significant emphasis on developing the Lakers’ younger players, according to Bronny. “He’s really encouraging, especially for the younger guys like myself,” Bronny said per Lakers Nation’s Corey Hansford, following the Lakers’ preseason game against the Phoenix Suns.

“He’s just trying to push us into something that down the road can contribute to a winning team. JJ has really emphasized the defensive end and being a pest on defense,” he added.

James also highlighted the specific defensive instructions from Redick. “JJ has told me to be as disruptive as possible, forcing me to disrupt the ball and pick up 94 feet, disrupt ball screens, and stuff like that. So yeah, I’m just trying to focus on what I could do best in my role and it’s been pretty good.”

Ryan Rollins #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks is defended by Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a preseason game. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Despite early criticism after being drafted from Lakers, Bronny has demonstrated solid defensive skills, which Redick aims to further develop.

Charles Barkley weighs in Bronny James’ criticism

Recently, NBA legend Charles Barkley weighed in on the situation surrounding the young player. Speaking on the Throwbacks podcast, Barkley offered his blunt assessment, suggesting that Bronny may not yet be ready for the rigors of the NBA.

“It’s not going to be easy because he has a target on his back because of his last name,” Barkley said. “They’ve got to handle this thing with ‘kid gloves,’ literally, because they can’t just throw him out there—he’s not a finished product yet.”

“But man, it’s a great story,” Barkley concluded. “We saw the Griffeys play in baseball, but I can’t think of anyone else where a father and son have played together in pro sports like this.”

