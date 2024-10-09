NBA News: Former Lakers player destroys LeBron James' son Bronny after first Preseason games

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, did not deliver a standout performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' second game of the NBA preseason.

It hasn’t been an ideal start for Bronny James in the NBA preseason. The Los Angeles Lakers have lost their opening games, and unlike his father, LeBron James, Bronny has yet to make a decisive impact. As a result, he’s already facing criticism from former Lakers player Kwame Brown.

Though Bronny is beginning his NBA career, his slow start has sparked debate, especially as he’s playing alongside one of the greatest players of all time. Instead of being praised for his play, Bronny has found himself under scrutiny.

Brown took to his YouTube channel to share his blunt assessment of Bronny‘s performance, specifically his outing against the Phoenix Suns: “Bronny’s performance against the Suns was horrendous.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to his comments on Bronny, Brown also addressed LeBron: “I just don’t understand. He [Bronny] has a father who’s arguably the best player to ever play the game, but it shows that it was just off of his athleticism, because his son doesn’t know the basic principles.”

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

Advertisement

Brown’s breakdown of Bronny’s play

Brown didn’t stop at criticism. He took the time to explain why he believes Bronny struggled in the last few preseason games: “Bronny James doesn’t really understand the game because of the drop-and-plug system they [the Suns] were forcing him.”

Advertisement

see also NBA GMs reportedly don't have high expectations on LeBron James' son Bronny

He elaborated further: “If that happens, he’s supposed to keep coming downhill and attacking. At some point, the big has to commit, or you can get the lob. When that happens, you get the over-the-top pass.”

Advertisement

Brown also questioned Bronny’s understanding of the game, given his father’s basketball IQ: “I don’t understand how he doesn’t grasp these basic concepts when his dad is LeBron, a mind of the game.”

While Bronny has had a challenging start to his NBA journey, he still has a few preseason games left to showcase his skills. With time, he’ll aim to secure a spot on the Lakers‘ first team as they pursue a championship in the upcoming season.

Advertisement