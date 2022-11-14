Victor Wembanyama hasn't played a single minute in the NBA. However, his skills and physical traits are so impressive and enticing that the league even agreed to broadcast all his games via League Pass.

Wembanyama gave us a glimpse of his otherwordly abilities in the preseason, going toe-to-toe with the G-League ignite and leaving the world in awe. His combination of size, shooting, shot-blocking, and handles is just remarkable.

That's why he's a lock to be the next first-overall pick of the NBA Draft, and why Serge Ibaka asked Giannis Antetokounmpo of his thoughts on who might become the best player on Earth sooner rather than later.

NBA News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Warns Serge Ibaka About Victor Wembanyama

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

"Ibaka: I want to ask you a question about Wembanyama. The young player from France. What do you think about him?

Antetokounmpo: Get ready, my friend. How long do you want to play?

Ibaka: Until I can't work.

Antetokounmpo: Ok, so that's 5-7 more years?

Ibaka: Ok.

Antetokounmpo: My friend, you will be in the league when this kid comes. Get ready, because if you're not ready, this kid is going to be a problem. Big problem. I've never seen this before in my life. I saw him up close, he was on the same team as my brother... He's taller than Rudy Gobert. He can block shots like Rudy but shoot like KD. Bro. Bro. Crazy. Crazy. He has a good attitude. If he stays healthy, he's going to be really good."

Wembanyama has put the world in notice already, and he's got the skills and athleticism to become one of the greatest to ever do it. So, you better listen to the Greek Freak and start doing your due dilligence on the French star. Don't sleep on him.