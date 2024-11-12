Lakers News: Anthony Davis delivers strong message to teammates on path to NBA championship

The Los Angeles Lakers are laser-focused on capturing another NBA title, and Anthony Davis has made it clear what it will take for the team to reach that goal.

Anthony Davis has been leading by example this NBA season, delivering his best performances as a professional. At 31, the center has been a dominant force on both ends of the court, spearheading the Los Angeles Lakers’ charge for a championship. With his sights set on winning another title with the franchise, Davis recently sent a powerful message to his teammates about what’s required to win.

“Everybody has to sacrifice in order to win a championship. Some more than others, but that’s what it takes to win,” Davis emphasized during a media session on Tuesday, ahead of the Lakers’ matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. He elaborated further: “That’s what good teams do. All the guys, all the teams that have won, there’s always sacrifice from everybody on the team.”

Davis stressed that understanding roles is critical for success. “It’s just about if guys are willing to accept their role and understand that it takes sacrifice to win. I think everybody on this team believes that and is willing to do whatever it takes,” he said. “Not just saying it but actually meaning it.”

While urging his teammates to embrace sacrifice, Davis also acknowledged their efforts this season. “Everybody’s willing to sacrifice and do whatever it takes for the team to have success,” he said. “I think everybody’s been able to do what the team needs to get wins and ultimately compete for a championship.”

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket past Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during a 110-103 win in the season home opener at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Davis’ dominance on display

Davis is backing his words with action. He’s leading the Los Angeles Lakers with an MVP-caliber season, posting career-high numbers that have exceeded even the most optimistic expectations.

Currently, Davis leads the team in scoring with an average of 31.2 points per game, far outpacing LeBron James’ 23.2. League-wide, only Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has a higher scoring average. Davis is also a defensive powerhouse, ranking in the NBA’s top 10 in defensive rebounds, averaging 8.3 per game.

A push for MVP

With his extraordinary performances, Davis has emerged as a legitimate MVP contender. While there’s still a long way to go in the season, many believe he has a real shot at capturing the award if he maintains his current level and the Lakers continue to succeed.

“I’m just playing basketball,” Davis said when asked about his MVP-caliber play. “For me, I’m just in a great rhythm. Honestly, being on the floor helps in keeping that rhythm. My focus is just being on the floor and getting wins for the team.”