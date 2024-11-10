Jerry Jones confirmed if Mike McCarthy will be fired as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys after another loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jerry Jones saw how the Dallas Cowboys suffered an embarrassing 36-6 loss at home against the Philadelphia Eagles and, without that Dak Prescott, it’s fair to say that their season is officially over.

Although mathematically there are still hopes to reach the playoffs, Mike McCarthy doesn’t have an answer. Cooper Rush wasn’t a solution and the defense is still allowing more than 30 points per game.

Now, considering there will be no Super Bowl to show for, Jones has to answer if it’s finally time to hit the reset button. It’s important to remember that McCarthy’s contract expires this year. A massive story in the NFL.

Will Cowboys fire Mike McCarthy?

Jerry Jones confirmed that Mike McCarthy won’t be fired as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Even after a terrible with a 3-6 record, the controversial owner doesn’t believe a change will be for good.

“Everybody’s got a hand in this. We all know that players play the game and we know the closest ones to them are the coaches. Closest to them are the people that hire the coaches. So, everybody’s got a role in this. Everyone does.”

So, when asked directly if he was ready to make a coaching decision now, Jones said McCarthy stays as he often regrets changes in the past with names like Chan Gailey and Wade Phillips.

Will Mike McCarthy sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys and, considering how things are going in 2024 and previous failures in the playoffs, all signs point at Jerry Jones making a change after the season.

Although there are many rumors about who could replace him as head coach, two names are getting a lot of attention. Ben Johnson because of his amazing work as offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions and Deion Sanders thanks to his magnificent rebuilding process at Colorado.

