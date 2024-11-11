Aaron Rodgers' tenure with the New York Jets hasn't been smooth, and now the quarterback has made a tough admission about his teammates.

Aaron Rodgers is certainly not experiencing the best days of his career. Following a rocky tenure with the New York Jets, the veteran quarterback has reached a breaking point, calling out his teammates over their poor performances.

Last year, the Jets sought a seasoned quarterback, while the Green Bay Packers were ready to part ways with Rodgers. All the stars alligned for the player to move to New York for the 2023 season.

The Super Bowl XLV champion moved to New York with high hopes for success. However, reality has been far different. Despite a talented roster, he has been unable to shape the dominant team everyone anticipated.

Aaron Rodgers calls out Jets teammates after loss to the Cardinals

Despite initial doubts about his trade to the Jets, few expected Rodgers to have such a challenging tenure with his new team. Although he is theoretically 4-7, he only played three snaps in one of those wins.

In his debut game with the Jets, Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles. Zach Wilson stepped in and managed to secure a victory over the Bills, with New York cycling through three quarterbacks due to Rodgers’ season-ending injury in 2023.

Rodgers recovered and returned for the 2024 NFL season, but he has managed only three wins and seven losses—far from what the team envisioned when he joined.

In Week 10, the Jets suffered a crushing 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Scoring only six points was far from ideal, and Rodgers made a blunt admission after the game: “We are just really bad.”

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 10: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets throws a pass in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

“There’s been a lot of emotions this year for sure,” Rodgers said, via a transcript from the team. “I thought after a big win on Thursday night and a nice long week we were going to come out with a lot of energy and win the game. We didn’t come out with great energy on either side of the ball and, offensively, you’re not going to beat anybody scoring six points.”

Will the Jets part ways with Aaron Rodgers next year?

The Jets’ plans for 2025 remain uncertain. Last year, the team extended Rodgers’ contract for three years, valued at $112.5 million, which runs through next season.

While Rodgers has expressed a desire to play until 2026, his performance this season may prompt the club to reconsider his role as starter—or possibly part ways with him before next year.

