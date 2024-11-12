Only four spots left: Sun forward Alyssa Thomas and Mystics star join Unrivaled

The upcoming 3v3 women's basketball league Unrivaled has added two WNBA stars to their roster, while they still wait for Caitlin Clark's confirmation.

Still without Caitlin Clark, ‘Unrivaled,’ the new 3v3 league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, has signed another WNBA star: Alyssa Thomas. The 32-year-old Connecticut Sun forward is headed to Miami as the player No. 31.

Thomas, who is currently a free agent, has accepted the lucrative offer from the new league instead of her usual plan of going overseas during the offseason. In her 11-year career, the star has played in countries such as South Korea, China, Prague and Turkey.

In the inaugural season of Unrivaled, players will reportedly earn an average salary of more than $200,000, as well as getting equity rights. She joins other stars such as her teammates Alyssa Thomas and DiJonai Carrington, as well as Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese.

From Indiana Fever, Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull are the only players to have confirmed their participation in the league. However, it has been reported that Clark is still considering whether she will join Unrivaled or not, especially after she received a staggering $1 million offer, among other benefits.

Stefanie Dolson #31 of the Washington Mystics celebrates during the game against the Indiana Fever (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

As Unrivaled still waits for Clark’s confirmation, the league has already expanded to 36 players instead of the initial 30 as they landed a TV deal with TNT Sports to broadcast the games., Washington Mystic center Stefanie Dolson was also announced today as the new signing.

Unrivaled will try a new 3v3 format

The league will consist of six teams, each made up of six players, competing in a 3v3 format. The teams will play in a round-robin format for the first six weeks, with the top four advancing to a two-week postseason. Additionally, a season-long 1v1 tournament will be held.

Collier shared on X that a selection committee will allocate players to teams based on position and skill, aiming to keep competition balanced. All the teams will be announced on November 20th. On the other hand, unlike standard FIBA rules, games will be played on a 70-by-50-foot court, with four quarters, a game clock, and a shot clock.

When does Unrivaled start?

The first season of Unrivaled will span eight weeks, beginning on January 17, 2025 in Miami, Florida. After six weeks of round-robin play, the top four teams will advance to a two-week postseason. Additionally, a 1v1 tournament will run throughout the season.