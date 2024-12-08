Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Grizzlies star Ja Morant explains why he dunked again after earlier decision to avoid it

Ja Morant delivered another standout performance as the Memphis Grizzlies secured a decisive victory over the Boston Celtics in their latest NBA regular-season matchup.

Ja Morant 12 of the Memphis Grizzlies after a game against the Chicago Bulls on November, 23, 2024 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireJa Morant 12 of the Memphis Grizzlies after a game against the Chicago Bulls on November, 23, 2024 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

By Santiago Tovar

Among elite players like LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant, Ja Morant has firmly established himself as one of the NBA‘s brightest stars. This season, the Memphis Grizzlies‘ dynamic point guard has been a key factor in the team’s strong performance in the Western Conference.

With his stellar showing against the Boston Celtics, Morant helped the Grizzlies extend their impressive 16-8 record in the regular season. Despite being sidelined by injury for a few games, the 24-year-old has made a major impact in his 14 appearances, tallying 304 points so far. In the clash with Boston, Morant led all scorers with 32 points, putting on a show that highlighted his offensive prowess.

Beyond his on-court performances, Morant has opened up about his approach to scoring, particularly when it comes to his dunks. Addressing the media earlier this season, he said: “I’m not trying to dunk at all. You all think I’m lying, but I’m dead serious. Sometimes, I get knocked out of the air, and a foul doesn’t get called, and now I’m out longer than I should be.” His comments reflected his focus on staying healthy while still making the most of his explosive athleticism.

After a jaw-dropping dunk against the Celtics, Morant shared his thoughts: “I felt like if I didn’t dunk it, [Kristaps] Porzingis was going to block it. I really wanted to go for the reverse, but hey, another one.” Despite earlier insisting he wasn’t looking to throw down a dunk, Morant’s decision to do just that showed his instinctive flair for dramatic plays.

Morant talks about dunking

It’s not the first time Ja Morant has stolen the spotlight with a jaw-dropping play. Throughout the current NBA season, the Memphis Grizzlies star has delivered spectacular performances, not just through his stats, but with his iconic dunks that continue to captivate fans.

NBA News: Grizzlies star Ja Morant admits he may have found perfect partner in Memphis

In an interview earlier this week, Morant discussed his approach to dunking, noting the physical toll it can take. “I still hit the floor, but after the game, you might feel that little fall,” he said. “So, I just pick and choose, man. Hey, two points is two points. I get it done. That’s all that matters.”

Morant’s powerful dunks have become a signature part of his game, and his highlight reel only continues to grow. A video circulating on social media showcases some of the best dunks from the Grizzlies’ electrifying star, highlighting his ability to dominate the rim.

Morant’s impressive stats this season

Through 14 games in the current NBA season, Morant has been instrumental in the Grizzlies’ strong performance. He’s tallied 304 points, shooting 102 of 223 from the field (45.7%), 19 of 63 from beyond the arc (30.2%), and an impressive 81 of 95 from the free-throw line (85.3%).

Morant has also contributed significantly in other areas. He’s grabbed 61 rebounds (8 offensive, 53 defensive), dished out 119 assists, and recorded 14 steals, 5 blocks, and 52 turnovers.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

