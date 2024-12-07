NBA News: Grizzlies star Ja Morant admits he may have found perfect partner in Memphis

As the old English proverb goes, “birds of a feather flock together,” and Ja Morant has openly acknowledged the significant impact Derrick Rose has had on both his personal and professional life. “He spoke on some of the things he went through, and we shared similar experiences growing up,” Morant recently shared.

Derrick Rose is well-known for overcoming numerous challenges throughout his career, many of which paused his professional trajectory. Injuries, in particular, played a major role in derailing what could have been one of the greatest careers in NBA history. After announcing his retirement in 2024, Rose stepped away from playing but has remained an influential figure within the Memphis Grizzlies organization as a respected veteran.

Despite his playing days being behind him, Rose’s mentorship has been instrumental in Morant’s growth, helping him develop into an effective leader on the court. Morant is currently averaging 22.0 points, 8.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, statistically one of the Grizzlies’ most impactful players.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies warms up prior to a pre-season game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on October 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Ja Morant’s impact on Grizzlies

Morant’s skills as both a playmaker and shooter highlight the maturity he has developed throughout his career. While scoring is often the spotlight of a player’s success, Morant understands that there is much more to the game. His evolving playmaking abilities and basketball IQ have become key components of his all around impact on the court.

For the Memphis Grizzlies to remain a serious contender in the playoffs and challenge for the NBA Championship, it’s crucial they continue to build a strong supporting cast around Ja Morant while focusing on maintaining his morale and physical health.