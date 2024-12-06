NBA News: Ja Morant's reaction to ejection, Crew Chief's admission after Grizzlies' win over Kings

The Memphis Grizzlies‘ NBA season has been highlighted by the outstanding performance of their star, Ja Morant. However, an incident during a game against the Sacramento Kings has sparked significant controversy. Morant was ejected from the game after receiving two technical fouls, leading to a heated debate about his conduct on the court and its potential impact on the team.

Morant’s ejection followed a series of events, culminating in a controversial call by the referees. After receiving a foul, he deemed unfair, Ja Morant reacted angrily, resulting in his ejection. The referees defended their decision, citing excessive use of inappropriate language by the player.

However, after the game, head referee Pat Fraher admitted that one of the fouls called on Morant was a mistake. Fraher acknowledged that Morant had been in a legal defensive position during the play and should not have been penalized.

“In live play, the official thought that Morant bumped (DeMar) DeRozan on his jump shot,” Fraher said. “However, after postgame review, Morant was in a legal guarding position and should not have been called for a foul.” This admission has fueled even more controversy, with many feeling that Morant’s expulsion was unjust and may have influenced the outcome of the game.

What was Ja Morant’s reaction?

The NBA released a Pool Report interview after the game, and Grizzlies star Morant responded with an emoji on X (formerly Twitter). His reaction sparked further conversation about the incident and his behavior on the court.

The Impact on the Grizzlies

Despite Morant’s ejection, the Grizzlies secured a crucial 115-110 victory over the Kings. However, the absence of their undisputed star raised concerns about the team’s ability to sustain their momentum without him.

Morant has played a pivotal role in the Grizzlies’ success this season. His scoring, playmaking, and leadership have made him one of the most exciting young talents in the NBA.

With Morant sidelined, other players like Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart have been thrust into more prominent roles. While both have shown their ability to lead the team, the question remains: can the Grizzlies continue to thrive without their star player?