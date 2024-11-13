NBA News: James Harden and the Clippers receive promising injury update for a key player

The Los Angeles Clippers are navigating a challenging NBA regular season, battling through injuries. However, James Harden and his teammates received a major boost about a key player's injury update.

Ahead of Game 12 of the NBA regular season, the Los Angeles Clippers and James Harden are preparing for another critical matchup. While the team faces the season’s challenges head-on, the Clippers’ medical staff provided a key update that could impact Tyronn Lue’s game plan moving forward.

Despite strong performances from Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac this season, the absence of two pivotal players remains a concern. Kawhi Leonard’s status is particularly worrying for fans, as updates on his knee injury have been scarce. However, there’s more clarity regarding Mo Bamba’s progress, offering a glimmer of hope for the Clippers‘ roster.

Mo Bamba, a highly anticipated addition to the team, has made strides in his recovery. According to Sports Illustrated’s Joey Linn on X: “The Clippers say Mo Bamba is now on a G League rehab assignment, which means he should be nearing a return.”

While no timeline for his debut has been set, a swift performance in the G League could bolster the Clippers’ rotation sooner rather than later. This news comes at a crucial time, with the NBA Cup opener set for Friday and a matchup against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Mo Bamba poses for a photo at the Los Angeles Clippers Media Day at Intuit Dome on September 30, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

LKawhi Leonard’s return remains uncertain

While Bamba’s recovery is promising, Kawhi Leonard’s situation continues to weigh heavily on Clippers fans. Now in his fifth season with the team, Leonard is eager to make an impact. However, persistent knee inflammation has cast doubt over his availability.

see also NBA News: Norman Powell shines with Clippers making Paul George’s departure forgotten

The last official update on Leonard came nearly a month ago when the Clippers announced he would be sidelined indefinitely. The ambiguity surrounding his return leaves room for speculation, with some wondering if he’ll rejoin the team this season, or at all.

Mo Bamba’s career stats

One reason Clippers management has been optimistic about Bamba is his potential and career stats. At 26 years old, the 7-foot, 231-pound center has played for three NBA teams: the Orlando Magic, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bamba showcased his talents during his four seasons with the Magic, where he developed into a promising player. However, his stint with the Lakers was short-lived, featuring only nine games in which he tallied 33 points, 41 rebounds, and went 6-of-11 from the free-throw line in 88 total minutes. Despite the limited sample size, his physical presence and defensive abilities have kept him on the Clippers’ radar.

Now, as his recovery progresses, Bamba’s potential return could offer much-needed depth and defensive prowess to Tyronn Lue’s lineup. The Clippers, already boasting one of the NBA’s top defensive units, stand to benefit greatly from Bamba’s presence in the weeks ahead.