NBA News: James Harden's Clippers teammate makes something clear about his performance

Following their victory over the Raptors, the Los Angeles Clippers extended their impressive winning streak in the NBA regular season. In the aftermath, one of James Harden's teammates delivered a clear message to the fans.

Another victory for the Los Angeles Clippers brought joy to fans at the Intuit Dome. With four consecutive wins in the NBA regular season, James Harden’s squad has rebounded impressively. After starting the season with a 2-4 record, the Clippers now sit at 6-4, giving their supporters renewed hope for a successful campaign.

There’s no doubt that Harden’s leadership has been pivotal for the Clippers. His consistent performances have sparked optimism among fans, while Norman Powell has also emerged as a key contributor, putting up impressive numbers, particularly in the win against the Toronto Raptors.

After the victory, Powell addressed the media, reflecting on his standout performance. He revisited a statement he made before the season began: “I expect something different from myself. Like I’ve said, the work I put in and my belief in my ability have always been for this level. This is nothing new to me.”

Powell also delivered a pointed response to his critics, emphasizing his confidence and determination. “I know a lot of people are surprised or shocked, but this has always been in my mind. This is how I’ve envisioned myself in the league. Finally getting an opportunity and trusting the work I’ve put in—it might surprise others, but it doesn’t surprise me,” Powell said.

Norman Powell #24 of the LA Clippers lays up past the defense of Ochai Agbaji #30 of the Toronto Raptors during the second half of a game at Intuit Dome on November 09, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Powell’s confidence fuels Clippers’ success

The Clippers are leaning on players like Powell, whose standout performance on Saturday has given fans a reason to believe in the team’s potential. As key players like Kawhi Leonard and Mo Bamba inch closer to returning from injuries, Powell’s contributions are proving invaluable.

“To me, it’s just another day of hard work paying off,” Powell said of his recent performances. “I’ve been putting in the time, and now I’m reaping the benefits. This is the result of years of dedication, and I’ll continue to put in the effort.”

Powell’s stats against the Raptors

In 35 minutes of action against the Raptors, Powell matched Harden’s 24 points. He added three rebounds and three assists, shooting 7-of-14 from the field, 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and converting 7-of-9 free throws. His all-around performance highlighted his importance to the Clippers’ game plan.

Throughout the season, Powell has solidified his role in Tyronn Lue’s system. With other stars sidelined, he has stepped up to deliver another strong season. Starting in all 10 games so far, Powell is averaging 25.5 points, 2.4 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game, further proving his value to the Clippers’ success in the NBA.