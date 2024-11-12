NBA News: Norman Powell shines with Clippers making Paul George’s departure forgotten

The Los Angeles Clippers parted ways with Paul George this NBA season, but Norman Powell’s standout performances are helping fans move on from the All-Star’s exit.

The Los Angeles Clippers entered this NBA season as playoff longshots following Paul George’s departure and Kawhi Leonard’s lingering injury, which has kept him sidelined. Fortunately for the Clippers — and James Harden — Norman Powell’s rise in performance is making George’s absence less noticeable.

Despite early season challenges, the Clippers have surprised with a solid 6-5 record, thanks in large part to Powell, who’s been instrumental in leading the team with Harden and aiming for a playoff berth.

Through the first 11 games, Powell has achieved career-high scoring numbers and is producing stats even George couldn’t match in his time with the team. At Clippers’ media day, Powell opened up about the opportunity George’s departure created.

“I saw it as addition by subtraction,” Powell said of George’s exit. “More guys get more opportunity, not only myself. But, I was excited. I think what I’ve said at this media day every single year since being here is how I want to be a starting two guard. And the opportunity is in front of me, I’ve prepared myself.”

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles between James Harden #1 and Norman Powell #24 of the LA Clippers during a 110-98 LA Clippers win at Intuit Dome. Harry How/Getty Images

In 11 games this season, Powell is averaging an impressive 26 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 52.7% from the field and 50.5% from beyond the arc — strong numbers for the 31-year-old shooting guard. “I’ve always seen myself as a starter in this league, I think I’ve put the work in, I feel like the numbers show for itself when I am starting and what the output is,” Powell added.

Powell embraces George’s former role

With George gone, the Clippers needed a new sharp shooter on the court, and Powell has proven he’s more than up to the task. “I’m excited to take on that role, the pressures that come with it, the good, bad, and ugly,” Powell shared. “I feel like mentally I’m ready for it. I’ve always been ready for it.”

“And physically, like I said, I’ve put the work in,” he added. “And it’s not a question of that, it’s just being able to fully show the work that I’ve put in. So I’m excited for the full opportunity and everything that comes with it.”

Clippers HC praises Powell’s dedication

Head coach Tyronn Lue isn’t surprised by Powell’s impressive play, acknowledging that the guard’s work ethic has been on full display this season. “I think just his work ethic [is incredible],” Lue told ClutchPoints. “The work he puts in every single day, and we try to save him from himself, but he works out every single day.”

“Like, he never takes days off,” Lue continued. “Him and AJ Diggs, they work. That’s what they do. When you have a guy that works that hard, you love to see him do well and play well, and he’s going to play well. When you put that kind of work in, grinding every single day, you’re going to play well.”