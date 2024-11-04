NBA News: Josh Okogie sends clear message to Stephen A. Smith about Durant's leadership in the Suns

Following Stephen A. Smith’s recent comments on Kevin Durant, Josh Okogie sent a message about Durant’s role within the Phoenix Suns as they approach Game 7 of the NBA regular season.

Discussion around Stephen A. Smith’s recent comments about Kevin Durant’s leadership has continued after the Phoenix Suns’ Game 6 win. Among the Suns players speaking on Durant’s role is teammate Josh Okogie, who shared insights into Durant’s influence on the court and within the team.

With a 5-1 start to the NBA regular season, Durant’s standout performances have made a noticeable impact on the Suns. According to Okogie, Durant’s presence provides a different feel on the floor as he embraces the leadership role.

“Kevin is Kevin, you know?” Okogie said, addressing Smith’s comments. “People say his leadership isn’t this or that, but leadership is leadership—you can’t force it. We can’t say it’s not real leadership if it doesn’t fit a certain mold.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Okogie continued, “Everyone has their own way of motivating others. Some are the vocal types, but that’s not us. We’re all about results—it’s either you do it, or you don’t.”

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during a 125-119 Suns win over the the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on October 31, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

Okogie on Durant’s role with the team

Beyond Durant’s leadership style, Okogie highlighted Durant’s supportive approach with his teammates: “Kevin is a good guy who makes sure everybody’s held accountable. He won’t yell at you, just sometimes when there are missed things, but for the most part he just makes sure what’s expected from you and make sure you go out there in your job.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant strongly calls out Stephen A. Smith

Okogie added: “He does a good job, going up in doing his job, it makes you see the work ethic that he puts in and makes you force you to do your job. People just like to use him as an easy target. He does a good job not listening too long sometimes in Twitter.“

Advertisement

An example of Durant’s leadership

Okogie also provided an example of Durant’s leadership on the floor: “We’re turning the ball over, he’ll say in timeouts, ‘We got to stop turning the ball over.’ If I have 5 turnovers, ‘JO, get your head in the game. Stop turning the ***’ ball over’ but he ain’t gonna ‘RAH RAH RAH RAH!’”

With 16 years in the NBA, Durant’s impact goes beyond his stats and accolades. From his early days with the Thunder to his current role with the Suns, Durant’s reputation as a player and leader has only grown stronger.

Advertisement