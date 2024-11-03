NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant strongly calls out Stephen A. Smith

Following a strong performance in the Phoenix Suns' recent game against the Blazers, Phoenix star Kevin Durant responded to comments made by ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

The Phoenix Suns’ recent victory over the Blazers has strengthened their position in the Western Conference. With Kevin Durant delivering outstanding performances, the Suns are off to an impressive start this season. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, a prominent commentator known for his bold takes on NBA players, is among those frequently discussing the league.

While recognized for his expertise, Smith’s commentary doesn’t always sit well with Durant. Although Smith hasn’t directly commented on Durant in recent days, the Suns star feels Smith’s remarks on other players are often overly critical.

“I’ve never seen him anywhere but on TV talking *** about players,” Durant told The Athletic. When asked about Smith, Durant didn’t hold back: “He’s a clown to me. He’s always been a clown. You can write that, too.”

Durant is known for speaking his mind about critics and fellow players alike. While his performance on the court demonstrates his talent, he was candid in sharing his low regard for Smith’s commentary style.

: Stephen A. Smith speaks onstage during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Durant’s additional thoughts on Smith

Reflecting further, Durant shared his views on Smith’s absence from the day-to-day realities of NBA life: “I’ve been in the league for 18 years. I’ve never seen Stephen A. at a practice, or a film session, or a shoot-around.”

Durant also addressed his own growth and role with the Suns, emphasizing his commitment to leadership: “Of course, I have things I need to work on, but it’s vague and subjective stuff.” He added, “I’ve always provided leadership to a team in transition but with expectations.”

Durant on his career trajectory

Durant shared insight into his personal growth and consistency throughout his career: “Obviously, you grow as a human being; you get more comfortable with yourself and speaking to crowds as you gain experience in the league.”

He continued, “I’ve always been on this trajectory—diving deep into the game not just for myself, but for the whole team. To suggest I’m coming into the locker room and not interacting with my teammates or coaches… come on, man. It’s just ridiculous.”

