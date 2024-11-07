NBA News: Kevin Durant sends clear message to Suns teammate Devin Booker after win over Heat

Another outstanding performance from Kevin Durant prompted messages from his Phoenix Suns teammates following their win over the Miami Heat, with one of the most notable coming from Devin Booker.

It doesn’t matter when or where—the Phoenix Suns are ready to take on any opponent following their Game 2 loss to the Lakers in the NBA regular season. Their latest victim was the Miami Heat, who struggled to defend against the offensive trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and company.

Durant’s exceptional performance led the charge against the Heat, affirming to fans that the Suns are serious contenders this season. Following the game at the Footprint Center, Booker shared high praise for Durant’s impact on the team.

“We’re organized compared to last year, we’re finding what it works and Kevin Durant is a *** to deal with,” Booker told the media. With that, he sent a clear message about his teammate’s influence on the court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Durant responded with humor, acknowledging Booker’s comments: “He is too (laughs). He’s opening the floor for me so much that they don’t want to leave him or help him off. So yeah, he is a *** too,” Fans are thrilled by Durant’s role, as he continues to be a pivotal figure in the Suns’ regular season success.

Advertisement

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns.

Advertisement

Durant on team’s strategy against the Heat



Booker’s movement created ample space for Durant, which him highlighted while discussing the team’s approach: “We just tried to play a lot of defense, play to have more space, guys spread around the three point lines (…) to get open shots, so I just tried to keep the game simple, shooting when I’m open… 11 three’s man, I don’t think I shot that last year.”

Advertisement

Also Booker talked about the Suns performance on the floor against the Heat: “We are trying to follow what we do in three-point games. Tried to filled Terry Rozier, but the ref didn’t see it. We were just latched on everybody. Just can give up a 3 in that situation.”

What’s next for Durant and Suns?

With a strong 7-1 record, the Suns aim to maintain their winning form as they look toward Game 9 in the NBA against the Mavericks on Friday. The season’s fixture promises more thrilling matchups as the Suns continue to build momentum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suns fixture: