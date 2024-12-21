Last year, the New York Jets brought in Aaron Rodgers to lead their highly talented offense. However, the quarterback may face a significant challenge at the end of the season, as one of his top offensive stars hints at leaving the team due to unresolved contract issues.

The Jets have faced numerous issues in recent years. The AFC East team has long struggled to find a reliable quarterback, and despite Aaron Rodgers’ high-profile arrival last year, the challenges continue to linger.

The Super Bowl XLV champion has not achieved the expected success with the Jets so far. Now, matters have become even more complicated for him, as one of his most crucial offensive weapons may not stay with the team beyond this season.

Jets star hints at leaving amid contract uncertainty

The Jets have undergone several transformations in recent years. Their most notable move came last season when they acquired Aaron Rodgers via a blockbuster trade with the Packers.

Rodgers’ decision to join the Jets was heavily influenced by the talented roster already in place. The franchise also accommodated many of his requests by signing players he wanted to work with. However, the roster also included existing stars eager to partner with the veteran quarterback.

Garrett Wilson, a rising star and key player in the Jets’ offense, was among those excited to play alongside Rodgers. Despite a strong tenure with the team, Wilson’s future is now uncertain.

The standout wide receiver is eligible for a contract extension, but negotiations have stalled. Wilson recently expressed his frustrations, hinting at a potential departure if the Jets don’t address his contract soon.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets on December 8, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl.

“I don’t know, man. I just do whatever, go about my day however, be where my feet at,” Wilson told reporters Thursday. “If they do [offer an extension] … that’d be awesome. [I] love the Jets … but I can’t be worrying about all that. Just going to finish these three games. I can’t be looking at all that right now.”

What is Garrett Wilson’s contract with the Jets?

Garrett Wilson is currently playing under his rookie contract with the New York Jets. Selected 10th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Wilson signed a four-year deal worth $20.55 million, fully guaranteed, including a $12.1 million signing bonus. His contract keeps him with the team through the 2025 season.

Wilson will be eligible for a contract extension after the 2024 season. However, with his standout performances, the Jets may face pressure to negotiate a lucrative deal sooner to secure his future and avoid potential tension as he becomes one of the league’s premier wide receivers.

