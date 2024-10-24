NBA News: Magic's Paolo Banchero ties Jordan and Shaq's records after stellar performance vs Miami

The Orlando Magic pulled off a surprise in their NBA season opener by defeating the Miami Heat, and Paolo Banchero delivered an outstanding performance that placed him alongside legends Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal in the record books.

On the opening night of the NBA regular season, one of the standout performances came from the Orlando Magic. Jamahl Mosley’s squad secured a commanding 116-97 victory over the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center, with Paolo Banchero leading the charge. His exceptional performance allowed him to match records held by legends like Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal.

Paolo dazzled with 33 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and zero turnovers in 31 minutes on the court. He also shot 50% from both the field and three-point range. According to StatMamba, Banchero is the first player to post such numbers in a season opener since Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls.

But the accolades didn’t stop there. The 21-year-old also finished the game with a +42 plus-minus rating. This, combined with his other stats, makes him the first NBA player to achieve such a performance in a season opener since the introduction of the plus-minus statistic in the 1996-97 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s the plus-minus rating?

The plus-minus rating is an NBA statistic that evaluates a player’s impact on the game by measuring the point differential when they are on the court. It is calculated by comparing the points scored by the player’s team while they are playing to the points scored by the opposing team during that time. The result can be positive, negative, or neutral, providing insight into how much the player influences their team’s performance.

Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic celebrates after scoring during the third quarter of game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Magic 104-103.

Advertisement

A historic night for Orlando

Paolo Banchero not only etched his name in NBA history but also in the Orlando Magic’s record books. Before his stellar performance, only two players in franchise history had posted 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in a season opener: Shaquille O’Neal and Tracy McGrady. Now, Banchero has joined their ranks.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Jimmy Butler gets clear message from Bam Adebayo after Heat's awful loss to Magic

Praise from the Heat

After the game, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra addressed the media in a press conference, where he fielded questions about his team’s performance and the outcome. Spoelstra specifically highlighted Paolo Banchero’s standout play, offering high praise for the young star.

Advertisement

“Banchero was great tonight—that’s an understatement,” Spoelstra said, while also admitting that the Heat struggled to contain him. “He forced our defense into a lot of adjustments, and we need to shore that up. We’ll get better at it.”