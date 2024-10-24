NBA News: Jimmy Butler gets clear message from Bam Adebayo after Heat's awful loss to Magic

The Miami Heat fell short in their NBA regular season opener, losing to the Orlando Magic in a performance that failed to meet expectations. Bam Adebayo highlighted areas for improvement that he and Jimmy Butler need to focus on moving forward.

On Wednesday, at the Kaseya Center, the Miami Heat made their 2024-25 NBA season debut against the Orlando Magic . Despite the high hopes generated by a strong preseason showing, Miami underperformed, falling 116-97 to their in-state rivals. The performances of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo were particularly underwhelming, with Adebayo offering his candid assessment post-game.

In a press conference, Bam was asked: “What exactly did Orlando do that maybe got you and the rest of the team overwhelmed?.” He responded with honesty: “For me man, I was just running the offense. And you know, you fall short of that sometimes, you get lost track of the game. You’re trying to do the right thing all the time.”

Adebayo then pointed to the responsibility that he and Butler , as the team’s top stars, must shoulder. “I feel like that’s where me and Jimmy, you know, got to come together and figure out how we can be aggressive in the new offense.”

Miami’s struggles on the court

Adebayo’s comments were in line with what was evident during the game—he and Jimmy Butler must lead the charge for the Heat. Both players delivered disappointing performances, well below their usual standards and even outperformed by some of their teammates.

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Boston Celtics

Adebayo played 26 minutes, contributing just nine points, five rebounds, and one assist. Butler struggled even more, posting only three points, four rebounds, and five assists in the same amount of time.

Meanwhile, Terry Rozier (19 points), Nikola Jovic (15 points), and Tyler Herro (14 points) stepped up. Jaime Jaquez Jr. also impressed, coming off the bench for 19 minutes and adding 13 points.

What’s next for the Heat?

The Miami Heat won’t have much time to dwell on this loss, as they face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at Spectrum Center. The Hornets opened their season with a 110-105 win over the Houston Rockets. Heat fans, however, will need to wait until Monday, October 28, for the team’s next home game at the Kaseya Center against the Detroit Pistons.