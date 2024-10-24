Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Jimmy Butler gets clear message from Bam Adebayo after Heat's awful loss to Magic

The Miami Heat fell short in their NBA regular season opener, losing to the Orlando Magic in a performance that failed to meet expectations. Bam Adebayo highlighted areas for improvement that he and Jimmy Butler need to focus on moving forward.

Bam Adebayo #13 and Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat talk during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesBam Adebayo #13 and Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat talk during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

On Wednesday, at the Kaseya Center, the Miami Heat made their 2024-25 NBA season debut against the Orlando Magic . Despite the high hopes generated by a strong preseason showing, Miami underperformed, falling 116-97 to their in-state rivals. The performances of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo were particularly underwhelming, with Adebayo offering his candid assessment post-game.

In a press conference, Bam was asked: “What exactly did Orlando do that maybe got you and the rest of the team overwhelmed?.” He responded with honesty: “For me man, I was just running the offense. And you know, you fall short of that sometimes, you get lost track of the game. You’re trying to do the right thing all the time.”

Adebayo then pointed to the responsibility that he and Butler , as the team’s top stars, must shoulder. “I feel like that’s where me and Jimmy, you know, got to come together and figure out how we can be aggressive in the new offense.”

Advertisement

Miami’s struggles on the court

Adebayo’s comments were in line with what was evident during the game—he and Jimmy Butler must lead the charge for the Heat. Both players delivered disappointing performances, well below their usual standards and even outperformed by some of their teammates.

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Boston Celtics

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Boston Celtics

Advertisement

Adebayo played 26 minutes, contributing just nine points, five rebounds, and one assist. Butler struggled even more, posting only three points, four rebounds, and five assists in the same amount of time.

NBA News: Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett heap praise on Miami Heat star

see also

NBA News: Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett heap praise on Miami Heat star

Meanwhile, Terry Rozier (19 points), Nikola Jovic (15 points), and Tyler Herro (14 points) stepped up. Jaime Jaquez Jr. also impressed, coming off the bench for 19 minutes and adding 13 points.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Heat?

The Miami Heat won’t have much time to dwell on this loss, as they face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at Spectrum Center. The Hornets opened their season with a 110-105 win over the Houston Rockets. Heat fans, however, will need to wait until Monday, October 28, for the team’s next home game at the Kaseya Center against the Detroit Pistons.

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani’s teammate clarifies possibility of Japanese star pitching in World Series
MLB

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani’s teammate clarifies possibility of Japanese star pitching in World Series

Former Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant tweets about fans betting against America’s Team vs. the San Francisco 49ers
NFL

Former Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant tweets about fans betting against America’s Team vs. the San Francisco 49ers

Desmond Ridder reveals touching reason behind his Raiders signing
NFL

Desmond Ridder reveals touching reason behind his Raiders signing

NFL News: Travis Kelce strongly defends Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes after controversial play vs 49ers
NFL

NFL News: Travis Kelce strongly defends Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes after controversial play vs 49ers

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo