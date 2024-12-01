NBA News: Mavericks HC Jason Kidd delivers injury update on Luka Doncic's replacement

In their last eight NBA regular-season games, the Dallas Mavericks have won seven. With star Luka Doncic sidelined, head coach Jason Kidd was tasked with finding a suitable replacement, and he appeared to have done so. However, following their victory over the Utah Jazz, Kidd confirmed that the player filling in for Dončić had suffered a health issue.

Against the Jazz, one player who stepped up in Doncic‘s absence was Naji Marshall. His performance was instrumental in the Mavericks’ recent win over the New York Knicks. While Marshall played well against the Jazz, he was forced to leave the court and his status for the upcoming game remains uncertain.

In the postgame press conference, Kidd provided an update on Marshall’s condition, revealing that the forward was dealing with an illness: “He was out. Not feeling well. We’re fighting that bug right now.” Kidd explained that Marshall had left the floor due to an upper respiratory issue.

Despite having capable players on the bench, such as Daniel Gafford, Marshall had found a strong rhythm in the lineup, proving valuable to the Mavericks’ success. Now, with the uncertainty surrounding his health, the team will be closely monitoring his recovery to determine whether the injury is serious or something that can be managed with minimal downtime.

LA Clippers Vs Dallas Mavericks in Inglewood, California, US – 14 Oct 2024 Los Angeles Clippers Norman Powell (R) and Dallas Mavericks Naji Marshall (L) seen in action during an NBA preseason basketball game at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Final score; LA Clippers 110:96 Dallas Mavericks.

Marshall’s performance in the game against the Jazz

Despite the win, the Mavericks relied on Marshall to step up while they awaited Luka Dončić’s return. In his 13 minutes on the floor, Marshall contributed 3 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist. He started the game but was sidelined due to a health issue, limiting his impact for the rest of the match.

Although his stats were modest, Marshall played an important mental role, providing leadership on the court. Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks’ other key player, led the team in scoring, but even without Marshall available for the entire game, Irving demonstrated that Dallas has multiple weapons to rely on as the season progresses.

Marshall’s impact in the NBA regular season

Through 20 games this season, Marshall has started 7, averaging 11.6 points per game—his highest scoring average since 2020. He’s shooting 4.7 field goals per game on 8.6 attempts and 0.8 three-pointers on 2.6 attempts.

Marshall has successfully converted 1.5 of his 1.7 free throw attempts this NBA regular season. In addition, he’s averaging 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists across the 20 games he’s played. His all-around performance has been impressive. Now, the 24-year-old will await confirmation on whether he will be included in the Mavericks’ lineup for their upcoming matchup against the Trail Blazers.