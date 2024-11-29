NBA News: Mavericks coach Jason Kidd provides update on Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson

Luka Doncic has missed the last four games for the Dallas Mavericks due to physical issues, with his most recent appearance coming on November 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Klay Thompson has also been dealing with injuries, forcing him to sit out the Mavericks’ last two games in the NBA 2024-25 regular season. However, head coach Jason Kidd provided news on both players’ statuses on Friday.

When asked about Doncic’s status, Kidd shared an encouraging update: “He did practice today, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” This is welcome news for Dallas, given the Slovenian star’s crucial role as the team’s leader in points, rebounds, and assists this season.

Doncic has been sidelined for the last ten days due to a right wrist sprain he suffered in the game against the Pelicans. “I don’t know how the injury happened, honestly. I started feeling it in the first quarter… but nothing serious,” he explained at the time. Despite his optimism, the recovery has kept him out of four games. In his absence, Dallas has performed well, winning three out of the four games, with the only loss coming against the Miami Heat.

In contrast, the news surrounding Klay Thompson is less optimistic. When asked about the former Golden State Warriors star, coach Jason Kidd said, “He looks good for what he can do.” However, Kidd clarified that Thompson was not part of Friday’s practice, although he was seen working on his shooting.

Head coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks looks on as they play the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of the game at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

A left foot plantar fascia issue has kept Klay out of the Mavericks’ last two games, against the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks. Given his current status, it remains unclear when he will return to the court, but it seems unlikely he will be back this weekend.

When do the Mavericks play next?

Dallas’ next game is set for Saturday night at the Delta Center, where they will face the Utah Jazz. The Mavericks are aiming for their third consecutive win as they look to improve their standing in the NBA’s Western Conference. Currently holding an 11-8 record, they sit in 8th place, trailing the 14-4 Oklahoma City Thunder by a significant margin.

The potential return of Luka Doncic would provide a major boost for the Mavericks, who have managed to stay competitive despite his absence. Contrary to expectations, head coach Jason Kidd’s team hasn’t relied solely on Kyrie Irving to carry the load. Several players have stepped up, including Jaden Hardy, Naji Marshall, and Spencer Dinwiddie, who have all played crucial roles in keeping the team in the playoff hunt.

