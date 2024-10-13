NBA News: Michael Jordan sends sincere message to Vince Carter after HOF induction

After Vince Carter's induction into the Hall of Fame, Michael Jordan, one of the greatest players in NBA history, shared a heartfelt message honoring him.

One of the best dunkers in NBA history has been selected for induction into the Hall of Fame. Vince Carter, a star for the Toronto Raptors and perhaps one of the most spectacular players known for his dunks, was honored with this recognition. During the ceremony, none other than the GOAT, Michael Jordan, was in attendance to deliver a special message.

The relationship between both players has always been marked by deep respect and appreciation for each other’s talent on the court. For this reason and many others, Jordan didn’t hesitate to attend the ceremony of induction.

Vince Carter approached to greet His Airness, who was in the stands, and after a heartfelt handshake, the multi-time champion with the Chicago Bulls delivered a touching message to Carter: “Congratulations man.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Carter was an eight-time NBA All-Star and delivered a memorable performance in the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest, which he won while showcasing his skills with the Toronto Raptors during his prime.

Advertisement

Carter and the gesture with Jordan at an All-Star Game

The 2003 All-Star Game was Michael Jordan’s last. At that time, one of the greatest players of all time was named as a reserve while playing for the Washington Wizards. However, Carter chose to give up his spot as a gesture of gratitude and tribute to Jordan.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: James Harden set to reunite with former Sixers teammate on the Clippers

“To me, that’s what I felt was the right thing to do,” Carter stated. “Go to the man himself and give him that position. Now, when I did that, Michael tells me no. He’s like ‘No, you earned it. You go ahead.’ I said, ‘Mike, look here. I am not walking out here on this court tonight and starting on this court and you’re sitting on the bench.”

Advertisement

Jordan’s advice to Carter

In statements to The New York Post, Michael Jordan recalled the advice he gave to a young Vince Carter about handling the hype that came with his immense talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s funny, when this whole thing with the All-Star Game (VC gave up his starting spot), they’re trying to build up the hype between the two of us playing our first game against each other, he just pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, be yourself, do what you do. Everything else’ll take care of itself.’ He came up to me and said that. It was just pretty neat.”, Jordan stated.