NBA News: Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook receives league sanction for obscene gesture against Knicks

The 2024-25 NBA season has been a mixed bag for the Denver Nuggets. While expectations were high coming into the year, the team has struggled with consistency at times. Despite this, Russell Westbrook has been a standout for the Nuggets. However, his actions in Monday’s game against the New York Knicks have overshadowed his performance.

The Nuggets hosted the Knicks at Ball Arena and suffered a lopsided defeat. New York dominated from start to finish, securing a comfortable 145-118 victory. Westbrook, however, was Denver’s most effective player, finishing with 27 points, including 24 in a strong final quarter. But it was during this period that the veteran guard made headlines for the wrong reasons.

After hitting a three-pointer, Westbrook celebrated by making an obscene gesture — showing the middle finger — toward the New York bench. The incident quickly went viral on social media, prompting the league to take action. On Friday, Joe Dumars, NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced that Westbrook would be fined $35,000 for his actions.

A minor financial hit for Westbrook

While a $35,000 fine is no small sum, it’s unlikely to cause much of a financial strain for the 36-year-old guard. Westbrook, who signed a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the Nuggets this summer, earns nearly $3.4 million per year. In other words, the fine amounts to just a few days’ worth of salary — a cost he can easily absorb.

A strong season for Westbrook

Despite the controversy surrounding his gesture against the New York Knicks, Russell Westbrook has been a key contributor to the Denver Nuggets’ success this season. After struggling in Los Angeles with both the Lakers and Clippers, Westbrook appears to have found a new home in Denver, where he’s been thriving alongside the Nuggets’ core.

In his first season with the team, Russell has showcased his skill set, proving to be a valuable complement to Nikola Jokic. Through 17 games, he’s averaging 24.7 minutes per game, posting 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. His all-around contributions have helped elevate the team’s play, and he’s proven to be a dynamic piece in the Nuggets’ rotation.

Westbrook’s impact in Denver

Both head coach Michael Malone and the players have spoken highly of Westbrook’s impact on the team. Malone, in particular, praised his defensive effort and commitment: “I think defensively he’s been a rockstar… He is so invested in this team and what he’s bringing to this team, and he’s so hard on himself. I can coach a guy like Russell Westbrook any day,” said the Nuggets’ head coach.

