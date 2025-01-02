Oleksandr Usyk, the current undisputed heavyweight champion, has left an indelible mark on the world of sports. With a flawless record of 23 wins and no defeats, the Ukrainian has demonstrated technical brilliance and movement that have propelled him to the top of the division.

Usyk’s victory over Tyson Fury in their second fight solidified his status as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet. However, when asked in an interview with TNT Sports Boxing to name the best fighter in the world, Usyk didn’t hesitate: “Terence Crawford.”

Terence Crawford, widely regarded as a boxing artist, boasts an impeccable track record that spans multiple divisions. As the undisputed champion in both lightweight and welterweight, Crawford has defeated elite opponents like Shawn Porter and Errol Spence Jr., cementing his place as one of the most complete and dominant fighters in the sport.

Recently, Crawford moved up to super welterweight and claimed a world title, once again showcasing his adaptability and ability to impose his style across different weight categories.

WBO champion Terence Crawford celebrates after knocking out David Avanesyan in the sixth round during their welterweight title fight at CHI Health Center on December 10, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

A Dream Matchup: Crawford vs. Canelo

Crawford’s name frequently surfaces in discussions about the world’s top pound-for-pound fighters. A potential showdown against Canelo Alvarez has captured the imagination of boxing fans worldwide.

With his speed, technique, and power, Crawford would pose a unique challenge for Canelo. While the weight difference between them might be significant, Crawford’s skill and tactical approach make him a formidable opponent for any fighter, regardless of division.

Mutual Respect Among Champions

Usyk’s choice of Crawford as the world’s best reflects his recognition of the American’s talent and dominance. Both fighters, though stylistically different, are celebrated for their mastery of the sport. They represent the pinnacle of boxing today, captivating fans with their respective brilliance in the ring.