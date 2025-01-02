Rodri fires back after Ronaldo’s claim that Vinicius deserved the Ballon d'Or

We have entered a new year, but the controversy surrounding Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win is still a topic of discussion. After Cristiano Ronaldo called his victory “unfair” at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards, the Manchester City midfielder responded strongly to the Portuguese star.

In an interview with Diario AS, Rodri responded to Ronaldo’s comments with his own pointed observation: “Honestly, it’s a bit of a surprise, because he knows better than anyone how this award works and, above all, how the winner is selected. This year, the journalists who voted decided I should be the winner. These same journalists have probably voted for him in the past, and I assume he was happy with their choice back then.”

Ronaldo, who is himself a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, said that Vinicius Junior deserved the award more because he “won the Champions League and scored in the final” with Real Madrid. However, Vinicius ended second in the rankings. The Brazilian later claimed the FIFA The Best Award.

Rodri claimed his first Ballon d’Or in October, following a stellar year in which he helped Manchester City dominate the Premier League and led Spain to victory in Euro 2024. His achievement, however, has sparked considerable backlash from some prominent figures in football, including Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and more.

Rodri says the Ballon d’Or win changed his life

Rodri, who tore his ACL in September, spoke of the impact winning the Ballon d’Or has had on his day-to-day life. “It has changed my life,” he said. However, he admitted that his injury has also impacted him.

“Many things that I could do before, obviously, I can no longer do. But hey, it is for a good reason … I have the philosophy that in life you have to take things as they are given to you,” he said. “There is no need to complain when things are not the way you want or go crazy when you win a Ballon d’Or. God has given me what he has given me and I am extremely grateful. I have to deal with everything, including injuries, and move forward.“

Without Rodri, Manchester City have struggled in the Premier League, where they are sixth in the standings. Before defeating Leicester City last week, City had an awful record: one win in their last thirteen matches, one victory in the past nine ‘Premier’ rounds, and five consecutive away games without a win.

Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or record: How many trophies has he won?

Ronaldo, who has won the Ballon d’Or five times in his career, remains the second player with the most wins in history, trailing only Lionel Messi. The Portuguese forward first earned the prestigious award in 2008 while at Manchester United and held the distinction of being the last Premier League player to win it until Rodri’s triumph.

