NBA News: Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero opens up about injury setback

The Orlando Magic received devastating news this week as star forward Paolo Banchero was diagnosed with an injury that will keep him sidelined for an extended period. Now, the young NBA standout has opened up about his situation with candor.

In his third NBA season, Paolo Banchero had been demonstrating exceptional form, playing a key role in the Orlando Magic’s wins over the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers. His performances even earned praise from opposing players, who recognized his elevated level of play. Unfortunately, this momentum was halted with the confirmation of an injury this week.

Banchero suffered a torn right oblique in the Magic’s 102-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls last Wednesday. While initial assessments suggested a minor setback, subsequent medical evaluations revealed a more serious outcome. The 21-year-old forward is now expected to miss at least four to six weeks, representing a substantial loss for Orlando.

After taking time to process the news and begin focusing on his recovery, Banchero spoke openly in an interview with journalist Jason Beede. “I’m alright. I’m obviously a little upset, but injuries are a part of it,” explained the forward.

Paolo underscored his commitment to a full recovery, aiming to return to the court as soon as possible and help the Orlando Magic compete at the top of the Eastern Conference. “You’ve just got to take it one day at a time and aim to come back even better,” he said.

Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic goes to the net against Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center on November 28, 2022 in New York City.

How many games will Banchero miss?

In the five games he played this season, Banchero has been crucial to Orlando’s success, leading them to a solid 3-2 record. With their star player now sidelined, head coach Jamahl Mosley faces the challenge of filling the void in both leadership and production.

Optimistic estimates suggest Banchero will be out for around four weeks, which means missing nearly all of the Magic’s November games, totaling roughly 15 games, including both regular-season contests and the start of the NBA Cup.

If his recovery extends to six weeks, that number could increase by at least five more games, potentially impacting the Magic’s playoff ambitions as they push for a second consecutive postseason appearance.