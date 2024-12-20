Lakers legend Magic Johnson shares the surprising reason why the NBA lacks rivalries today

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has openly voiced his displeasure with the current state of the NBA, lamenting the lack of rivalries and the diminished intensity in today’s game. Reflecting on his heated battles with Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics, Johnson emphasized how the animosity between teams and players once fueled the league’s drama and fan interest.

“They don’t hate each other. I hated Larry and every Celtic. I really don’t like you, but you’re my little brother. Now I love you because you’re out of that green and white. That’s what it was. The Celtics and Lakers hated each other. It made for great TV, and people tuned in,” Johnson said during an appearance on Fox Sports’ Spark podcast.

Johnson went on to highlight how the camaraderie and mutual respect among modern players have affected the NBA All-Star Game, diluting the competitive edge that once defined the event. He noted that the once-intense battles between conferences have devolved into high-scoring exhibitions that lack defensive effort and true rivalry.

“Everybody is shaking each other’s hand, everybody likes each other, they won’t go at each other really hard. That’s what happened to the All-Star Game. We hated the East. I’m coming to bust you, Michael, Isiah, Dr. J. You can’t have one over me—I’m coming to get that. Now it’s 200-200, what is that?” Johnson remarked, critiquing the lack of defensive effort and intensity in recent years.

Magic Johnson speaks prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

The evolution of historic rivalries: From intense battles to modern dynamics

Johnson’s comments underscore a sentiment shared by many fans and basketball purists: the NBA has shifted away from the fiery rivalries and hard-nosed competition that once defined the league. In the 1980s and 1990s, rivalries like Lakers vs. Celtics were built on physicality, pride, and a genuine disdain between teams. These clashes transcended the court, creating compelling narratives that captivated millions of fans.

Today’s NBA, however, has embraced a culture of friendship, often to the detriment of on-court drama. Players frequently form bonds off the court, and the league’s emphasis on collaboration and player empowerment has made it rare for rivalries to reach the intensity of past decades.

Fan and player reactions

Magic Johnson is not alone in his critique. Fans, players, and former legends have voiced their desire for a return to the intense, competitive matchups that once defined the league. While today’s NBA offers unmatched skill, athleticism, and scoring showcases, critics argue that the absence of fierce rivalries and hard-fought games has left the league feeling less compelling.

As the NBA continues to evolve, the challenge lies in balancing camaraderie with competitiveness. For many, reigniting rivalries and recapturing the edge of past decades could be the key to reinvigorating fan interest and preserving the league’s legacy of unforgettable battles.

