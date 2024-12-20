Igor Shesterkin, the Russian goaltender for the New York Rangers, has left an unforgettable mark on the NHL with his skill between the pipes. Known for his agility and reflexes, he has been a key player in the team’s success.

Thanks to his commitment and outstanding performance, he has become one of the league’s most prominent figures, earning an eight-year contract worth millions, making him the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history.

In his rookie season, he was recognized as the Best Rookie Player, a sign of what was to come. So it was no surprise that he later built the empire he has, especially financially. Here, check out his current net worth…

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Igor Shesterkin’s net worth?

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin has seen a significant increase in his net worth, mainly thanks to his lucrative contracts in the NHL. His estimated fortune is $5 million by the end of 2024, according to Sportskeeda.

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers picks up his helmet during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden on February 28, 2024. (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

In August 2021, he signed a four-year contract extension with the Rangers worth $22.67 million, with an annual average of $5.67 million. This positioned him among the top goaltenders.

Advertisement

On December 6, 2024, he signed an eight-year contract extension with the Rangers worth $92 million, with an annual average of $11.5 million, making him the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history.

Advertisement

In addition to his contract earnings, he has generated income through brand deals, although specific details of these agreements have not been publicly disclosed, according to Sportskeeda.

Since joining the Rangers in 2019, he quickly made an impact with his impressive skills between the pipes. However, it was in 2022 that he reached his greatest individual achievement by winning the Vezina Trophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers defends the net against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on October 04, 2024. (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Throughout his career, he has been key in the team’s campaigns, leading them to the Eastern Conference finals in 2022, where his skill was crucial in keeping his teammates and the team competitive in high-pressure moments.

Advertisement

Igor Shesterkin’s real estate holdings

Igor Shesterkin resides in an apartment in New York City, after moving from Moscow, Russia, where he grew up with his family. He shares his home with his girlfriend, Anna, their one-year-old son and their dog Simbha.

Advertisement

Specific details about his home and other properties have not been publicly disclosed, reflecting his desire to keep his personal life out of the public eye. He has always kept his private life discreet.