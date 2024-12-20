The Denver Broncos let their playoff hopes slip away in Week 16. Following the loss to the Chargers, cornerback Pat Surtain II has taken aim at the team and head coach Sean Payton for not being able to secure the win.

Week 16 was a crucial game for the Broncos. The AFC West club entered SoFi Stadium, home of the Chargers, with the mission of securing a road victory that would have sealed their spot in the next round.

While the Broncos started strong, they allowed the home team to come from behind and take the win. Now, Pat Surtain II has addressed the situation, making a tough admission about the club after this defeat.

Pat Surtain II calls out Broncos, Sean Payton for loss to Chargers

It has been a long time since the Broncos last made the playoffs. Their most recent postseason appearance was in the 2015 season, where Peyton Manning led them to victory in Super Bowl 50.

Since then, the team’s front office has made several changes in an attempt to find success again. In 2023, the Broncos hired Sean Payton as head coach, giving up a first-round pick to acquire his rights.

Now, Payton is having a solid season with the Broncos, but their playoff chances slipped away after failing to hold onto their lead over the Chargers.

The Broncos held a comfortable 24-13 lead at the beginning of the third quarter. Unfortunately, the Chargers rallied to win 34-27, a situation Pat Surtain II believes should never happen again.

Pat Surtain II, cornerback for the Denver Broncos

“We can’t allow ourselves to relax throughout quarters,” Surtain said, via the Associated Press. “I think today was definitely a moment where we realized that we let that one get away towards the end of the second half.”

What is Pat Surtain II’s contract with the Broncos?

Pat Surtain II is regarded as the star of the Broncos’ formidable defense. Although he was rumored to be on the trade market this year, the team ultimately signed him to a lucrative contract extension.

Earlier this year, the Broncos signed Surtain to a 4-year, $96 million extension, with $77.5 million guaranteed. He is currently the second-highest paid cornerback in the NFL, behind Jalen Ramsey of the Dolphins.

