NFL News: DK Metcalf makes big admission about Packers loss with special request to Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks faced a tough defeat against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 of the NFL season. The offense struggled to find its rhythm, particularly after quarterback Geno Smith exited with an injury in the third quarter. Backup Sam Howell was unable to spark a comeback, leaving the team searching for answers. Despite the setback, wide receiver DK Metcalf called on fans to rally behind the Seahawks for their final home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“It would mean a lot, especially with them behind us. We still need them to come out and be supportive. I know the first quarter, second, or third play of the game, it got crazy loud in there, and I looked around, and it was a lot of Green Bay fans. So they did a great job traveling. But just wishing the 12s didn’t sell as many tickets as they did to make sure we kept the home-field advantage. But yeah, it would mean a lot just to take this last one home and finish off the season strong so we can play again in front of them in the playoffs,” affirmed Metcalf to Brady Henderson.

The Seattle Seahawks are renowned for having one of the most passionate fanbases in the NFL, celebrated for their unwavering support and deafening cheers. However, in their recent loss to the Green Bay Packers, DK Metcalf revealed a surprising moment, he could hear the opposing fans’ ‘Go Pack Go’ chants following the Packers’ first touchdown.

Metcalf emphasized the importance of reestablishing the home-field advantage, urging fans to bring their trademark energy for the Seahawks’ final home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 24: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during warmups prior to a game between the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks, December 24, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

What’s next for the Seahawks? Exploring their upcoming goal

Despite the setback, the Seahawks remain focused on their ultimate goal: winning the NFC West. Their four-game winning streak may have ended, but three pivotal matchups lie ahead as they aim to secure the division crown. Currently tied with the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks not only need victories but also rely on the Rams dropping at least one game to clinch the title outright.

The task won’t be easy. The Vikings, one of the league’s strongest teams, pose a significant challenge in the Seahawks’ final home outing. If the Seahawks and Rams remain tied at the season’s conclusion, the division championship will come down to their head-to-head showdown, where the winner takes all.