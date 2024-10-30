Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony's key advice to Orlando's Paolo Banchero on becoming an NBA star

Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero recently shared the valuable advice he received from NBA icons Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony in his early days as a professional, insights that have helped shape his journey to stardom.

At just 21 years old, Paolo Banchero is already considered one of the NBA’s rising stars. With his exceptional talent and physicality, the power forward has become the Orlando Magic‘s cornerstone and a major hope for the team this season. Recently, Banchero shared the invaluable advice he received from Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony—guidance that helped shape his path to stardom.

In an interview with Pardon My Take, Paolo recounted a memorable encounter with Durant and Anthony a couple of years ago. “I saw them in my rookie year at All-Star break. We were at an event, and I was at the same event, they both pulled me to the side and we were all having a conversation,” the Seattle-born player recalled.

Durant and Anthony offered words of encouragement and explained what it would take for him to compete at the highest level in the NBA. “Basically, they were telling me I’m one of those guys. I just gotta stay hungry, just gotta stay in the gym,” Banchero said.

Reflecting on the impact of that moment, he added: “Hearing that from those two was all I needed to hear. I didn’t need no other validation from anybody else,” Banchero expressed deep admiration for the two veterans, saying, “Those are two of my top three-four favorite guys ever.”

Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic goes to the net against Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center on November 28, 2022 in New York City.

The impact of Durant and Anthony’s advice

The confidence instilled by Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony proved crucial for Paolo Banchero. That same year, he claimed the NBA Rookie of the Year award, underscoring his strong performances with the Orlando Magic.

see also NBA News: Magic's Paolo Banchero ties Jordan and Shaq's records after stellar performance vs Miami

Banchero’s growth has only continued since then. In his second season, he achieved his first NBA All-Star selection at just 21, an impressive feat that cements his status among the league’s emerging stars.

Banchero’s limitless potential

“Banchero was great tonight, that’s an understatement. He forced our defense into a lot of adjustments,” Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra remarked after Banchero’s stellar 33-point, 11-rebound, and 3-assist performance in Orlando’s season-opening win over Miami.

Since then, Banchero has continued to dazzle fans. On Monday, he delivered another standout performance with a 50-point showing in a 119-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers. This remarkable feat places him alongside LeBron James as one of the youngest forwards in NBA history to hit the 50-point mark.

