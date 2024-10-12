Lakers News: Former star Charles Barkley weighs in Bronny James’ situation amid criticism

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley shared his thoughts on the challenges facing Los Angeles Lakers' rookie Bronny James.

Bronny James made his NBA debut with the Los Angeles Lakers during the preseason, marking a historic moment as he and his father, LeBron James, became the first father-son duo to play in the league together.

Despite the excitement, Bronny’s entry into the NBA has been met with mixed reactions, with some questioning whether his selection by the Lakers was more about his last name than his game. Recently, NBA legend Charles Barkley weighed in on the situation surrounding the young player.

Speaking on the Throwbacks podcast, Barkley offered his blunt assessment, suggesting that Bronny may not yet be ready for the rigors of the NBA. “It’s not going to be easy because he has a target on his back because of his last name,” Barkley said.

“They’ve got to handle this thing with ‘kid gloves,’ literally, because they can’t just throw him out there—he’s not a finished product yet,” Barkley added.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on from the court during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

“But man, it’s a great story,” Barkley concluded. “We saw the Griffeys play in baseball, but I can’t think of anyone else where a father and son have played together in pro sports like this.”

Anthony Davis on Bronny’s first NBA action

After the Lakers’ 118-114 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, Lakers star Anthony Davis gave his perspective on Bronny’s early performances. Speaking to Spectrum SportsNet, Davis praised Bronny’s defensive intensity and his potential for growth.

“He’s tough,” Davis said. “He’s got a defensive mindset. He made some great blocks in Game 1. His physicality is there, and he’s good at fighting through screens. He’s also active with his hands, causing deflections and steals. But he’s still learning.”

Davis continued, “He’s figuring things out. We’ve got to remember he’s a rookie, and the NBA’s a different style of play. But I like what I’m seeing, especially on defense.”

While Bronny’s preseason stats haven’t been eye-popping—he’s averaging 1.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game on just 14.3% shooting—his defensive contributions have caught the attention of his coaches and teammates.