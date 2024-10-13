NBA News: Lakers' JJ Redick made something clear about beef with Doc Rivers before Bucks game

Before stepping into his current role as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, JJ Redick worked as an NBA analyst for ESPN. During his time on First Take, Redick made headlines by criticizing Doc Rivers’ management of the Milwaukee Bucks after he took over midseason. In the press conference before the Thursday game between the Lakers and the Bucks, Redick addressed the situation with Rivers.

Redick had previously criticized Rivers, who replaced Adrian Griffin as Bucks head coach during the season. Although Redick did not issue a formal apology, he admitted to the media on Thursday that he could have handled the situation better.

“After that ‘First Take’ appearance, there were a number of conversations that I had with people — both at ESPN and within the league — that provided a good amount of perspective whether I had stayed in the media or whether I had pursued a coaching job. I will say this again, (I) regret my tone in that case. I’ve owned that and I regret my tone,” Redick stated.

Redick emphasized that the disagreement with Rivers did not escalate to the point of animosity. “I don’t carry beef with people, and I’m not going to get into the history of Doc and I’s relationship right now. And I probably won’t ever. He’s fine in my book,” the Lakers’ coach added before the game.

Head coach Doc Rivers of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to an officials call during the first half of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The tension between Redick and Rivers appears to have spanned several years, but the recent exchange brought their differences back into the spotlight. However, in the Lakers’ 107-102 victory over the Bucks, there was little indication of lingering hostility between the two coaches. As Redick mentioned, the matter seems to be settled—for now.

What did JJ Redick say to Doc Rivers?

In February 2024, Rivers was struggling to find success with the Bucks after taking over from former head coach Adrian Griffin. During an appearance on First Take, Redick strongly criticized Rivers’ handling of the team.

“I’ve seen the trend for years. The trend is always making excuses. Doc, we get it. Taking over a team in the middle of a season is hard… But it’s always an excuse,” JJ said in the programme. “It’s always throwing your team under the bus… There’s never accountability with that guy,” he ended.

Rivers’ response to Redick

Despite the harsh critique, Rivers didn’t shy away from responding. During an interview with The Stephen A. Smith Show, the Bucks HC answered to Redick: “JJ has had a problem with me for a while. And that’s fine… In JJ’s case, we didn’t sign him back with the Clippers. I stopped playing him as much because he wasn’t very effective in the playoffs.”

Rivers also reminded the public that he was instrumental in Redick’s career development in the NBA. “JJ Redick’s best numbers of his career was under one coach and you’re looking at him. I’m the one who grabbed him out of Milwaukee and decided to start him. From that point on, his career took off,” Rivers ended.