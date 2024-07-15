Shaquille O'Neal recently offered some candid advice to new Lakers coach JJ Redick, who is stepping into his first coaching role.

JJ Redick was appointed by the Los Angeles Lakers to lead the team for the 2024–2025 NBA season, despite having no prior coaching experience. This decision has sparked a range of reactions, and Shaquille O’Neal did not hold back his opinion.

Redick, 40, has a deep understanding of basketball, having played as a shooting guard for six different NBA teams over 15 years. He retired in 2021 while with the Dallas Mavericks and transitioned to being an analyst and commentator for ESPN. He also launched a podcast with LeBron James last March called “Mind the Game.”

Despite Redick’s extensive basketball background, his hiring has been met with skepticism about his ability to succeed as a coach, especially given the high-pressure environment of the Lakers.

What was Shaquille O’Neal’s message to JJ Redick?

Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Redick’s hiring during his podcast, “The Big Podcast with Shaq”: “It’s crazy that a guy with no experience can overshadow someone like Sam Cassell, who’s been in the league for 15 years. No disrespect to JJ, but I think Sam should also get the same consideration.”

JJ Redick is seen prior to Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

O’Neal continued, “I’m happy for JJ, but there’s a lot of pressure. Winning games won’t be enough. The expectation when you take the Lakers job, or the Miami Heat job, is to win championships.”

He added, “What kind of coach is he? I don’t know. I saw something funny on Instagram that said his only coaching experience was as an assistant coach for a Brooklyn fourth grade girls’ team. As a player, if I didn’t respect the coach, it was easy for me to deny them 100%.”

O’Neal’s comments highlight the scrutiny Redick will face as he embarks on his coaching career with the Lakers, a team with a storied history and high expectations.