Earlier this year, Cheryl Reeve, coach of the USA women’s Olympic basketball team, snubbed Clark from the final roster. Now, after facing her in the WNBA, Reeve has acknowledged her possible mistake.

Caitlin Clark gets high praise from Team USA coach

To the surprise of many, Caitlin Clark won’t participate in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Despite her remarkable talent, the point guard of the Indiana Fever will have to wait for her chance in the next edition.

According to reports, Cheryl Reeve, the team’s coach, didn’t include Clark because she’s just a rookie and needs to prove herself more to be called up. However, Reeve might have admitted her mistake.

On Sunday, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever faced the Minnesota Lynx. Fortunately for the former Iowa player, her team secured an 81-74 victory on the road, with a remarkable performance by Clark.

Besides coaching Team USA for the Olympics, Cheryl Reeve also coaches the Minnesota Lynx. Following this game, and especially after Clark’s impressive performance with 17 points, Reeve has made a bold admission about the player.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever against the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 30, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Everybody knows that the reason why our teams around the league are having sellouts are because Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are coming to town,” Reeve said after the game, per Yahoo Sports.

It is true that Clark has changed the landscape for the WNBA, but everyone is wondering if Reeve made a mistake by not selecting her for the Paris 2024 Olympics. If the USA doesn’t win the gold medal, the coach may face harsh criticism for her decision.

How old will Caitlin Clark be for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics?

The future of women’s basketball is in good hands with Caitlin Clark. Unfortunately, the point guard will have to wait a few more years for an opportunity to represent the United States in the Summer Olympics.

Caitlin Clark was born on January 22, 2002. The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 14 to July 30, 2028. By the time of the 2028 Olympics, Caitlin Clark will be 26 years old.