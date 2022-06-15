Even though Stephen Curry's shot was off in Game 5, Boston Celtics fans should still be worried about the Chef, according to Stephen A. Smith of ESPN.

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from winning another NBA championship. And, just like we all expected, it's been mostly thanks to Stephen Curry, who's put them on his shoulders since the playoffs started.

Curry wants to silence his critics once and for all and bring home the only trophy he's yet to win: Finals MVP. And he's been otherwordly in the first four games of the series averaging 30+ on 50+ from the floor.

However, his shot seemed way off in Game 5 and he didn't even make a three-pointer for the first time in his postseason career. That's why some Celtics fans thought their defense finally figured him out, but Stephen A. Smith isn't so sure about that.

Stephen A. Smith Says Celtics Fans Are 'Idiotic' For Thinking Their Team Figured Out Stephen Curry

"Steph Curry was 0-for-9 last night from 3-point range, I counted at least four 3-point shots where he was wide open," Smith said. "He just missed, it happens. He’s the greatest shooter God has ever created. I’ve never seen anybody shoot the basketball like him. He’s entitled. It happens, OK? I’m not worried about that at all."

"We came into last night’s game fresh off a 43-point performance by Steph Curry in Game 4 on 14-of-26 shooting–7-of-14 from 3-point range, averaging 34 [points] on 50 percent shooting from the field and 49 percent shooting from 3-point range," Smith added. "What the hell do you mean figured him out? One game, because he missed? All of a sudden they figured him out? That is just idiotic. For anybody who would think that, it’s idiotic."

Truth be told, you can't stop Curry. No one can; no one could, no one will. You just can hope to contain him. The Celtics have their bags against the wall, so they hope what the fans are saying is true. But we wouldn't bank the house on it.